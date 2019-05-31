Hot Property: A spacious, Georgian-style home in Bel Air

Brick and blue shutters adorn this lavish Georgian home. A lush, green yard surrounds it, surmounted by an outdoor patio, pool and a three-car garage. The house is full of space with an airy, light family room encased by a wall of Georgian windows to fit the home’s architecture. An elegant, winding staircase carpeted in snow-white envelops the main foyer, while the kitchen features Corian countertops and varnished cherry wood cabinets. The master bathroom contains cherry cabinetry along with two stark white pillars and a step to a bath fit for a monarch. Back on the first floor, French doors lead into an office with crown moldings and a tray ceiling. Head outside for a refreshing swim in the in-ground, heated 17-foot-by-32-foot pool with a diving board for extra fun. The pool area is enclosed by a white-picket fence interspersed with brick barriers throughout for privacy. With abounding space and intricate design, this luxuriant home offers room for play, comfort and work.

937 Glenangus Drive, Bel Air

Listing Price: $799,000

Suzanne Burton for Re/Max American Dream, 410-803-0900