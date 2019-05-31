Hot Property: A sprawling home in Street overlooks Deer Creek

Space is no object here, indoors or out. A long driveway that ends in a loop punctuated by a stone-rimmed pond with a water feature makes for a grand entrance to the 7,000-square-foot brick home. A brick-paved sidewalk leads through the front door to a center hall lined in decorative glass. Further inside, a creatively configured kitchen with gleaming natural-wood cabinet, stainless steel appliances and a triangular eat-at island opens to a large dining area with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. This home’s master suite is expansive, too — the bedroom features its own balcony as well as a three-sided fireplace and a closet with room for seating. In the basement, there’s even a huge in-law apartment with a full kitchen and two full baths. Outdoors, multiple levels of decks and patios — some covered, some open — give way to wide-open views of the property, which slopes down to Deer Creek.

4506 Rosemary Way, StreetListing price: $1,350,000

Luke Reeder for Re/Max, 410-391-6900