Hot Property: A spacious Darlington sanctuary overlooks the Susquehanna

This Cape Cod-style home, built in 1991, sits on 45 acres of lavish, landscaped gardens and overlooks the Susquehanna River. With its brick exterior and modern interior, the house is a blend of contemporary and classic features.

The spacious property has all the amenities a modern family needs and much more, including a wine room, a recreation room, a shower with a TV, outdoor living room with a fireplace and a theater room.

With high vaulted ceilings, the home manages to be both grand and intimate. The master bedroom has its own sitting area and master bathroom, adjoined to a spiral staircase that leads to an exercise room. The home’s sleek kitchen features a chandelier, breakfast bar and island.

The waterfront cabin, with a bedroom and lounge area, is the perfect place to entertain guests. For animal lovers, there’s a four-stall barn surrounded by pasture.

4119 A,B,C Flintville Road, Darlington

Listing Price: $1,800,000

Ed Garono and Matt Garono for RE/MAX American Dream