Hot Property: All in the details of this custom Havre de Grace home

There’s nothing cookie-cutter about this country home in Havre de Grace. Top to bottom, custom touches make it stand out, from the asymmetrical, sloping roof to the arched windows and doors.

Built in 1999, the house features a two-story entry foyer, and wide, arched doorways to first-floor rooms create a feeling of openness. A country-style kitchen with a U-shaped countertop features a breakfast area with a wood stove in a bricked alcove that mimics the home’s arched doorways.

Meanwhile, a formal dining room provides plenty of spaces for entertaining, and a wet bar off the family room offers extra convenience on the way out to the screen-in porch and sunny patio. And with more than five acres of property, the home’s outdoor spaces provide optimum privacy.

1831 Glenville Road, Havre de GraceListing price: $1,148,750

Gail Foster for Century 21, 443-271-1864