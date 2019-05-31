13 places to take the kids in Harford County

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
1 M Newport Drive, Forest Hill, 410-640-6707,
playroomharford.com
Bright colors and larger-than-life blocks, a giant train table, a magnet wall and giant car ramps are just a few of the kid-friendly family activities available at The Playroom. A dozen creative, building, learning and social activities allow kids under 10 to interact with one another. The fee is $10 to do drop-in play all day with discounts available for certain ages and families. Summer hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Winter hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Visit early morning and after noon to avoid the busiest times. Weekends tend to be busier, and summer Saturdays are slower than winter Saturdays.
3050 Sandy Hook Road, Street, 443-864-3468,
sandyhookspeedway.com
Experience a day at the races — in this case mini-moto and go-kart races on a paved, high-speed short track. Competitive racing begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the dirt bikes and 12:30 p.m. Sunday for the go-karts. Racers compete in seven different classes depending on age, which ranges from 5 to 70. Racers reach speeds of 55 to 60 miles per hour and navigate a 20-degree bank on the track. Spectators are still sparse, though word is spreading and crowds are starting to grow, according to track owner Dennis Headley. Races happen most weekends, but not all, from March through November. Check the website for the schedule. There’s a $5 gate fee, but children 8 and under are free.
