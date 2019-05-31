13 places to take the kids in Harford County

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

1 M Newport Drive, Forest Hill, 410-640-6707, playroomharford.com

Bright colors and larger-than-life blocks, a giant train table, a magnet wall and giant car ramps are just a few of the kid-friendly family activities available at The Playroom. A dozen creative, building, learning and social activities allow kids under 10 to interact with one another. The fee is $10 to do drop-in play all day with discounts available for certain ages and families. Summer hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Winter hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Visit early morning and after noon to avoid the busiest times. Weekends tend to be busier, and summer Saturdays are slower than winter Saturdays.