Advertisement Advertisement Harford Magazine Harford Maryland More than meets the eye at 510 Johnnys | PHOTOS Oct 24, 2019 | 11:53 AM I thought there was no way a bar-centric restaurant could pull off serving an array of classic appetizers, burgers, salads, seafood, pasta and main entrees. But somehow 510 Johnnys did just that. Next Gallery PHOTOS Primitive Beginnings Advertisement Harford Magazine Harford Magazine Seasons 52 Seasons 52 at the Mall in Columbia touts a farm-to-table approach. Fresh finds at Howard County farmers markets Bar Harbor RV Park & Marina Conrad's Seafood Apple picking in Harford County Julie Ellyn designs Young birders in Harford County Salt therapy Advertisement