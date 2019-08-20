Harford youngsters’ interest in birding is piqued through programs in the county

“People think all birders have gray hair, glasses and wear vests,” says Mary Murray, 65, education coordinator for the Harford Bird Club. “We’ve got to change that. These children are going to inherit the earth, and we need to teach them early how to be good stewards of it. Birds are an indicator species, like canaries in a coal mine, and if kids pay attention to what birds are doing, they will understand the health of their environment.”