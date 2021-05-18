Meet Marlie, Cupcake and more of the working dogs of Harford County

“She’s with me all the time,” he said. ”When I fall and can’t get up, she gets down on the floor with me and stays until help comes. If I need something, she’ll pick it up [with a verbal or hand command] and bring it. If I stay too long in the shower, she’ll poke her nose through the curtain and check on me. She looks straight into my eyes and doesn’t waver, like she can see what I’m thinking.”