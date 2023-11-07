Seasonal spirits: Here’s where to find holiday-themed drinks in Harford County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Cocktails & Candy Canes pop-up at Lib's Grill in Bel Air will serve a dozen different holiday-themed cocktails, more than half of which are new creations for 2023. (Courtesy of Lib's Grill)

Nick Liberatore is getting ready for another marathon decorating session.

For the past few years, Liberatore has shut down his Lib’s Grill restaurants for a full day during the week before Thanksgiving to focus on just one thing: holiday decor. Employees, friends and family join in for an all-hands-on-deck, 15-hour-long decorating spree that transforms Lib’s Grill dining rooms in Bel Air, Perry Hall and Maple Lawn into a winter wonderland for an annual “Cocktails & Candy Canes” pop-up.

The decorations are a spectacle: Every inch of each restaurant is trimmed with holiday cheer. But a special list of themed cocktails is also a big draw for diners, who stop in to sample Mistletoetinis, Frosted Nogs and Mele Kalikimakas.`

“The season’s so fast-paced,” Liberatore said of the sprint between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

We’ve rounded up a few wintertime drinks to help you slow down and savor it.

Cocktails & Candy Canes

Lib’s Grill participated in the nationwide Miracle holiday pop-ups before rolling out its own roster of festive drinks three years ago. The restaurant’s Bel Air location, which opened in 2022, joined in the merriment for the first time last holiday season.

This year, the Cocktails & Candy Canes pop-up will serve a dozen different cocktails, more than half of which are new creations. The restaurant is partnering with Baltimore distillery Sagamore Spirit to make drinks like the Buddy the Elf Old Fashioned, a spin on the classic with pecan-infused rye whiskey, gingersnap syrup and a snowball-shaped ice cube.

An enduring favorite is the Mistletoetini, a spin on a Cosmopolitan with rosemary simple syrup. “It’s a Cosmo meets a Yankee Candle,” Liberatore says.

To accompany the cocktails, Lib’s Grill hosts holiday-themed events like ugly sweater parties, Santa brunches and “Christmas Caroloke.” Check the restaurant’s social media for dates and details.

1204 Agora Drive, Bel Air.

In Havre de Grace, Tidewater Grille's seasonal cocktails menu includes the 2 Idiots Fall Russian, a blend of pumpkin pie cream liqueur, Kahlua, chocolate cream and milk. (Jason Burkhouse.)

Cocktails that change with the seasons

At the Tidewater Grille, general manager Abbe Restucci crafts a new menu of cocktails for every season.

“I spend like three weeks just messing around with different things,” Restucci says of her process. “I get a lot of our regular customers’ input.”

The Havre de Grace restaurant rolled out its fall drinks menu in October. Customers can choose from a list of seasonal options like the Autumn Mule, a mix of apple-infused whiskey, ginger beer, apple cider and a fresh squeeze of lime, or a Maple Crush with smoked maple bourbon, orange juice and a splash of Sprite.

Another section of the menu is devoted to “2 Idiots” specialties, developed by two regular Tidewater Grille customers who have affectionately been dubbed the restaurant’s “two idiots.” For the fall, the “idiots” developed a Fall Russian, with pumpkin pie cream liqueur, Kahlua, Mozart chocolate cream and milk.

The autumnal drinks will stick around until right after Christmas, when Restucci will unveil a winter cocktail menu.

300 Franklin St., Havre de Grace.

Seasonal brews

If you prefer a beer to a cocktail, head to Battery Island Brewing Co.

The Havre de Grace brewery just rolled out a Rice Lager in honor of Veteran’s Day. The beer is dedicated to the Rakkasans, a U.S. Army airborne infantry regiment that was the first unit to jump into Japan after the country’s surrender in World War II. It’s also the former unit of Battery Island owner Kyle Hurst, an Army veteran.

As the holidays approach, the brewery is also planning to serve a chocolate cherry stout and a gingerbread porter.

101A N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.