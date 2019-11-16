We’ve hired Dale Green, an architecture professor at Morgan State University, to help transform the building into a state-of-the-art museum and cultural center. The initial part of the school, from 1910, has its original classrooms and wooden floors, as well as the basement where [celebrated poet] Langston Hughes came to speak to students, and we plan to return it all to its original charm. We have hundreds of photos of former students and a banner made by the first graduating class of 1932. We’d like to tell the full story of the African American experience in Harford County, its segregation and how it impacted all.