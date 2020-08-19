Brothers bring hospitality group and restaurant to Harford County

Brothers Josh and Brad Vecchiolla sold lemonade as kids. At ages 7 and 5, they operated their own snowball stand, with syrups made from Kool-Aid packets. When they got older, they would host meals for friends and family on the deck of their parents’ Bel Air home to try out new food and drink concepts.
The brothers dreamed of one day going into business together. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, that dream is expected to become a reality this year.
Josh, 33, said he was laid off as the executive chef for two Michael’s Café locations due to COVID-19. He was waiting for the green light from state officials for the restaurants to re-open.
Brad, 31, who had been living in New Orleans, where he was general manager of a bistro in the French Quarter, said he came back to their parents’ home temporarily to ride out the pandemic.
“I didn’t feel great about coming back,” Brad said. “And more and more things started happening. I decided to step away and focus on something with my brother and move back to the East Coast.”
Josh added: “Through this whole COVID thing, we decided now was the time. We were brought back together. Having this time together, we figured: Why not do this now?”
The result of their most recent collaboration will be a burger place named Fuzzies.
Their first restaurant together is a nod to their childhood and the good memories they had while enjoying a good burger.
“Honestly, it was kind of a no-brainer based on overhead and ongoing costs and the ease of execution,” Brad said. “We went through many names. Hundreds and hundreds. We kept going back to this idea of nostalgia and the warm fuzzies you get.”
The restaurant will have “a few different burgers,” a couple of vegetarian options, French fries, onion rings, pimento cheese dip, classic bottled sodas and ice cream options — depending on the space.
Josh said he wanted to bring something different to his home county.
“There are a lot of chain restaurants in Harford County,” he said, adding that he wished Harford had more independent “fun” concepts like Hampden, a popular Baltimore neighborhood.
Heather Murphy, vice president of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, has worked closely with the brothers. She connected them with mentors, potential financial backers and other key individuals through her organization’s Venture Access program.
“They are very well on their way,” Murphy said. “The
y just needed those special local connections to make that impact.”
She said the brothers bring a big-city vibe with their concept.
“They are young. They have a new energy and a fresh take,” she explained. “The more that we can get entrepreneurs like Josh and Brad, they’ll set a great example to attract more entrepreneurs.”
By mid-July, the two said, they were close to finalizing a deal on a space and even had menus mocked up for Fuzzies.They declined to share further details at that time.
Building on years of experience
Nostalgic Hospitality is the name of the brothers’ hospitality group. The two want to create concepts based on memories from growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, according to Josh.
They also will pay homage to the South. Josh lived in Savannah from 2008 to 2010 while attending Savannah College of Art and Design. He studied industrial and automobile design before deciding to pursue a career in the culinary industry.
Back home, he put the knowledge from working with his neighbor and mentor Mark Anderson to work doing private chef dinners.
He also expanded his culinary repertoire working at a variety of restaurants. He tended bar at El Rodeo in Towson and the now-closed Parts and Labor, the butcher-centric restaurant in Remington.
He was there for two years before becoming the executive chef at Towson Tavern. Eventually he led the two Michael’s Café restaurants, where he remained for two years.
Meanwhile, Brad earned his restaurant chops in New Orleans’ famed food scene.
He worked primarily for the LaBlanc + Smith restaurant group and their French bistro concept, Meauxbar, where he held positions of bartender, bar management, and general manger before serving as the director of operations.
During his seven years in New Orleans, Brad also furthered his training as a sommelier after becoming a certified sommelier in 2017. In addition, he had stints working in Massachusetts and completed a grape harvest in southern France.
Their joint business endeavor was a long time coming, according to Brad.
“I wanted to be further along in my career and learn more about business and finances. I wanted him to do the same before really diving in — have some experience under our belts,” Brad said.
They say their company will work to create a positive work experience for their employees by offering employees two days off in a row, resources for mental health counseling, yoga classes and financial advising.
“We’re working to develop a training program by encouraging and advising people to develop the necessary tools to work themselves up just like we did,” Josh said. “We want to see more success stories of dishwashers who become chefs.”