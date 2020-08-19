Brothers bring hospitality group and restaurant to Harford County

Chef Josh Vecchiolla expanded his culinary repertoire working at a variety of restaurants. He tended bar at El Rodeo in Towson and the now-closed Parts and Labor, the butcher-centric restaurant in Remington. He was there for two years before becoming the executive chef at Towson Tavern, seen here in this file photo. Eventually he led the two Michael’s Café restaurants, where he remained for two years (Jen Rynda/BSMG)