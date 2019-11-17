Finding holiday fun for the whole family can be a challenge, especially as the weather gets colder. This winter combine fun and education with a story about Thanksgiving, a Christmas tea in a historic setting and a yummy way to celebrate Chanukah.
Cuddle up for ‘teddy bear tea’
Sample some holiday treats and bring along your child’s favorite stuffed animal for a teddy bear holiday tea at the Steppingstone Farm Museum in Havre de Grace.
The event offers children ages 5 and older the chance to have tea and hot chocolate along with baked scones from Grace Bella’s Tea Room and “fluffer nutter” sandwiches, which were popular in the early 1900s. It’s a way to step back in time to when the historic farm was active from the 1800s to the 1920s.
“It will be decorated for the holidays, which is always fun to see,” said Shirley Querns, a volunteer at the museum. “It will give children and their parents a chance to tour the museum and be a part of living history.”
The price of the event includes the opportunity to explore the museum and visit various people such as a blacksmith and other artisans completing tasks that were typical to the time period.
The Teddy Bear Tea at the Steppingstone Farm Museum will be held at noon Dec. 15. Cost is $17 per person and includes food, drink, cookie decorating and tour. 461 Quaker Bottom Road, Havre de Grace. 410-939-2299. steppingstonemuseum.org.
Learn the story behind Thanksgiving
Explore the story of Thanksgiving through a story time and themed craft project at the Hays House Museum in Bel Air.
The Thanksgiving story time is new this year for those ages 5 to 8 and features a tour of the 1788 historic house, a story about the history of the holiday and a themed craft that children can take home to put on their dining room table.
“It’s something to remind children why we celebrate Thanksgiving and what it’s really about,” said Betsy Lehmann, chairman of the Hays House Museum. “We want to engage them and make learning about the holiday fun for everyone.”
The Hays House is the oldest home within the Bel Air town limits and is operated by the Historical Society of Harford County.
“Because the house reflects the early time of our country I think it’s the perfect setting to education our children about our history surrounding the holiday,” Lehmann said.
The Thanksgiving story time at the Hays House Museum will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Cost is $3 for adults and $5 for children and includes story time, craft and tour. 324 Kenmore Ave., Bel Air. 410-838-7691. harfordhistory.org.
Celebrate the meaning of Chanukah
Gather together with the community for a family-friendly chocolate-themed Chanukah celebration as well as a public lighting with a Chanukah in the Park event in Bel Air.
Harford Chabad will host two events starting with the Chanukah Wonderland Chocolate Edition from 10 a.m. to noon with a focus on educating children about the holiday in a fun and delicious way. Attendees will be able to find chocolate dreidels, a chocolate menorah, and other chocolate-themed food and desserts.
The chocolate Chanukah festival will be followed by Chanukah in the Park at Shamrock Park, which brings the community together for a public menorah lighting.
“It’s really a wonderful time for the community and we always enjoy sharing our festivities in a way that educates our younger generation on the meaning of Chanukah,” said Rabbi Kushi Schusterman of Harford Chabad.
The Chanukah Wonderland Chocolate Edition is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 22 at Harford Chabad, 15 N. Bond St., Bel Air. The Chanukah in the Park event is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave., Bel Air. Both events are free. 443-353-9718. harfordchabad.org.