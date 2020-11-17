Three things: Jim Thornton, Harford County’s NAACP executive board member and chairman of the county’s Caucus of African-American Leaders

"I’ve helped to restore two of Harford County’s 19th-century African-American schools, the Hosanna School in Darlington and the McComas Institute in Joppa, into living history museums. We’ve re-created classrooms with chalkboards and artifacts to give them the look and feel of an old one-story schoolhouse. I’m passionate about keeping those buildings, both built in 1867, as a testament to what people with the most meager of resources understood about the importance of education.