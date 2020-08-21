Three Things To Know About Dick Slutzky, former president of the Harford County Council

“With orders in hand, I walked in, and this major came over and looked me up and down. I thought, ‘This might not go well.’ He said, ‘You’re Dick Slutzky, aren’t you?' I said, ‘Sir, how could you possibly know that?' He said, ‘I’m a wrestling geek, and I’ve followed you through college.' Well, that same major made me his assistant in headquarters company outside of Syracuse.”