Three Things To Know About Dick Slutzky, former president of the Harford County Council

Dick Slutzky’s life has run the gamut, from athletics to education to politics. Now 77, the Aberdeen resident was a star wrestler at Syracuse University, a popular coach and teacher at Aberdeen High for more than three decades and president of the Harford County Council for four years until his retirement in 2018. A two-time All American in college, he was a runner-up in the 1964 NCAA Tournament and is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Here are three things that you may not know about Slutzky:
He is a former Marine
“I joined after my junior year at Syracuse, after learning that the girl I’d been dating since eighth grade was getting married to someone else. I was suffering from a broken heart, so I went downtown to the Marine Corps recruiting station and joined [the reserves].
“With orders in hand, I walked in, and this major came over and looked me up and down. I thought, ‘This might not go well.’ He said, ‘You’re Dick Slutzky, aren’t you?' I said, ‘Sir, how could you possibly know that?' He said, ‘I’m a wrestling geek, and I’ve followed you through college.' Well, that same major made me his assistant in headquarters company outside of Syracuse.”
He’s an advocate for Native Americans
“I’ve spent almost my entire adult life being involved in the American Indian community, ever since college when I did my student teaching at an Oneida reservation school near Syracuse. I’ve been to reservations in North and South Dakota — last year, my wife and I visited tribes in Wyoming and Montana — and I’ve contributed funding for them, mostly the Sioux.”
Carving dolls is his hobby
“Ten years ago, I started carving Kachina dolls that represent the whole pantheon of demigods of Native American tribes in Arizona and New Mexico. They carve the dolls and give them to young males in the tribe to explain their spiritual world and keep their culture alive. I’ve carved dozens of 12-inch dolls out of soft pine and shown them at exhibitions and community lectures I’ve given. At my council office, I kept about 15 dolls on my window ledge.”