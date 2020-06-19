xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
3 things to know: Shreya Patel Hessler

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 19, 2020 11:00 AM
Psy. D. Shreya Hessler, pictured at her practice MIND Set Center in Bel Air, Md., on May 13, 2020 is the subject of the Three Things column in Harford Magazine.
Psy. D. Shreya Hessler, pictured at her practice MIND Set Center in Bel Air, Md., on May 13, 2020 is the subject of the Three Things column in Harford Magazine. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Shreya Patel Hessler wishes she had someone to turn to when she was growing up as a first generation Indian American.

“In this country, the adjustment was never easy,” says Hessler, a licensed psychologist, and owner of The MINDset Center in Bel Air. “Ironically, I grew up in one of the most ethnically diverse populations in the country — Edison, New Jersey.”

Despite growing up in a diverse area, Hessler often struggled to “figure out my place.”

She recalls: “It never occurred to me that I could be that person for somebody else until I took my first psychology class at the University of Maryland.”
It was in that class, psychology 101, that pivoted her into a career in mental health.

Hessler, 45, has been a fixture in the mental health community and has been practicing for 15 years [13 of those in Harford County.]

She and her husband, Jason, and their three children: Isabella, 16, Bianca, 13, and Jai, 9, live in Perry Hall.

Hessler is the immediate past President of The Maryland Psychological Association. In 2018, she wrote a children’s book about anxiety, “Bianca Finds Her Bounce.”

She didn’t always want to be a psychologist

She says she wanted to be an animator.

"I grew up drawing and painting. I painted several murals at my high school and my two favorites remain in my former chemistry teacher’s classroom today. I still paint often and have painted several murals for my children and friends.”

She’s not an athlete but she works with them

“One of my specialties is sports psychology, but I never played a sport. What drove me to work with athletes was the change in the culture of youth sports. When my eldest child [Isabella] started playing sports competitively, I started to see how vital mental health wellness was in the development of youth athletes. Eventually, I began working with some professional athletes and piloted a mental health program in the athletic department at Towson University.”

She throws elaborate dinner parties

“I’ve thrown a ladies dinner party for the significant women in my life for 17 years straight. It began in a small apartment where my husband, who enjoys cooking immensely, would cook a several course meal for a few close friends. Over the years, it became an opportunity for the women in my life to be celebrated and honored as my support system and role models.”

