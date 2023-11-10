President of Public Library Foundation board enjoys growing moss and mountain climbing

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sharon Lipford, the new president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation board of directors, in the Roenna Fahrney Garden at the Bel Air Public Library. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“Libraries are the heartbeat of the community,” says Sharon Lipford, newly elected president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation board of directors. A licensed social worker, Lipford, 56, of Bel Air, has worked for other nonprofit organizations and in hospital settings most of her life. Married and the mother of two, she spent 19 years as a behavior health specialist with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team.

Here are three things you may not know about her:

Advertisement

Books beckoned, early on.

“I volunteered at the local library in Hampstead [Carroll County] when I was 12 years old. I rode my bicycle there, to help reshelve the books but also to read. I learned the Dewey Decimal System at a young age. Usually, I came home with more books than I shelved.”

Advertisement

Mountain climbing keeps her fit.

“My husband Brian and I are avid hikers; it’s exciting, and cathartic, being one with nature. We started with a biggie, Mount Rainier [in Washington State] but we were inexperienced and ill-prepared for the climate change. We started in 75-degree weather and, nearly 5,000 feet later, wound up [slogging through] knee-high snow in hiking boots. There were people behind us, so we were committed to keep going, but I thought I was going to die. We didn’t get frostbite but I was grateful to get back in warm temperatures.”

Her hobby? Growing moss.

“For three years, I’ve been cultivating a moss garden near a patch of woods behind our house. I went to the library to research how to grow moss — I mean, how many people do you know who do that? I transplanted the moss from a nearby stream bank to form a path 12 feet wide by 50 feet long, and let Mother Nature take its course.

“You just keep the area clean and weed free, and the moss does its thing. Moss likes to be walked on; it helps to spread the spores. So it’s good to take your shoes off and walk through it. The moss feels like a carpet, and people who see it think it’s cool.”