Three things: Theresa Felder, president of Harford Community College

“Nelson Mandela said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,’ and I live by that,” says Theresa Felder, president of Harford Community College. Felder, 55, took the job Jan. 1 and is the first Black president in the school’s 64-year history. She was the first in her family to attend college, having graduated from Syracuse and earned her doctorate at Northeastern.