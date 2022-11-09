Get to know the president of the Bel Air Women’s Club

For 15 years, Cheryl Aiken has presided over the Bel Air Women’s Club, an organization which, for 50 years, has done community outreach in Harford County. The 22-member club holds seven craft shows annually and donates the funds to charities such as Alpha’s Glory and Hannah’s Hope, which serve at-risk women and children. (The club meets on the third Thursday of each month, except December and June, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air. Call 410-458-8782.)

Here are three things you might not know about Aiken:

She blossomed into a first-rate floral designer.

“At 16, my mother asked, ‘What will you do for the rest of your life?’ I’d always liked flowers so I worked in a number of shops in Baltimore and Harford County before starting my own business in Bel Air, where I did about 30 weddings. Besides the creativity, I enjoyed working with [brides-to-be] on designing their bouquets. The smiles on their faces, when they saw what I’d done, was icing on the cake.”

The past is sometimes her present.

“My husband and I attend living history events called rendezvous, which are groups of about 50 folks who gather [and re-create, for several days] a time in America between 1740 and 1860. We dress in period clothing, cook on open fires, sleep in tents and compete in archery and knife and tomahawk throws. I’ve made all of our clothes, from knee britches to petticoats. We have a good time and [perform] for schoolchildren, who have no clue what that early life was like.”

Her children grown, she raises chickens.

“Two years ago, a neighbor moved and offered us their chickens. We named them ‘Momma,’ because she seems to be in charge, “Buffy” and “Foxy,” because a fox jumped the fence and grabbed her. When my husband gave chase, the fox dropped her and she ran to me to make sure she wasn’t hurt.

“I like chickens; they’re easier to handle than a dog or cat. When we go to encampments, neighbors collect our eggs, which are better than those in the grocery store. I’ve never seen chickens at a rendezvous, except on a spit.”