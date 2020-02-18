Lots of skin in the game

“Back in the day, if you had a tattoo you were rough, bad news, trouble,” says Mike Rosellini, who opened Flesh Tattoo in 2006. “When I tried to start a shop in Bel Air, a landlord told me, ‘We don’t want your type here.’ Then cable television discovered tattoos and the whole perspective changed. We’ve gone from putting that anchor on Popeye’s forearm to tattooing a vest on a doctor’s chest. Nowadays, people are investing a lot of time and money ($175 an hour) into their bodies."