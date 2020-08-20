State Theater working to become a hub for creatives in Harford County

“What the pandemic has been teaching us is that the reality and the accessibilities of virtual shows isn’t going away,” said Ed Nennan, a musician who also volunteers at the venue. “They will become a new facet of how we as musicians and communicators connect with our audiences. Virtual shows were always lurking in the background. It wasn’t until the pandemic crept up, it carved a niche for virtual entertainment to say, ‘OK, it’s my time now.‘ ”