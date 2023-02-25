Shopping bag: Springing forward

Winter may still have us in its grip, but we’re looking ahead to a quick change of season.
Reya fedora, $64
The Teal Antler
A mauve fedora by Reya smartly transitions from winter to spring, keeping it chic and colorful.
Celtic cross cup, $19.99
The Fabulous Shamrock
This Celtic cross stoneware mug offers a cupful of Irish tradition for St. Patrick’s Day, spring’s first holiday fun.
Katie Loxton crossbody purse, $60
The Teal Antler
A Casey crossbody purse by Katie Loxton in robin’s egg blue is stylish for winter or spring.
Sweet Dreams candle, $24.99
Full Heart SouLutions
A Sweet Dreams lavender and vanilla candle casts a warm glow with infused amethyst and obsidian crystals.
Pendant necklace by Courtney, $45.99
Full Heart SouLutions
Local artist Courtney made this green pendant necklace that mimics the first shades of spring.
Fair trade birdhouse, $44.99
Full Heart SouLutions
Feathered friends will stay cozy in this fair trade, weather-resistant felt birdhouse.
Piper suede booties, $88
The Teal Antler
Feet will stay cozy in these Piper suede booties in winter or spring.
Wood cutting board, $16.99
Farmhouse on Main
Charcuterie boards are still on trend for entertaining and this simple wood cutting board makes the perfect display for a creative and delicious display.
Raku wedding vase, $55.99
Full Heart SouLutions
A Raku wedding vase makes a beautiful and meaningful gift for that special couple.
Cowboy hat and boot earrings, $21.99
Farmhouse on Main
Cowboy boots and hat earrings are perfect for kicking up your heels at a horse show at the Bel Air Equestrian Center or just for a fun night out on the town.