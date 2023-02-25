Shopping bag: Springing forward

Winter may still have us in its grip, but we’re looking ahead to a quick change of season.

Reya fedora, $64

A mauve fedora by Reya, $64, smartly transitions from winter to spring. The Teal Antler, Forest Hill. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Teal Antler

Advertisement

A mauve fedora by Reya smartly transitions from winter to spring, keeping it chic and colorful.

Celtic cross cup, $19.99

Celtic cross stoneware mug, $19.99, The Fabulous Shamrock, Bel Air. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Fabulous Shamrock

Advertisement

This Celtic cross stoneware mug offers a cupful of Irish tradition for St. Patrick’s Day, spring’s first holiday fun.

Katie Loxton crossbody purse, $60

Harford Magazine Shopping Bag items. A Casey crossbody purse in blue by Katie Loxton, $60, is stylish for winter or spring. The Teal Antler, Forest Hill. January 12, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Teal Antler

A Casey crossbody purse by Katie Loxton in robin’s egg blue is stylish for winter or spring.

Sweet Dreams candle, $24.99

A Sweet Dreams lavender and vanilla candle casts a warm glow with infused amethyst and obsidian crystals. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Full Heart SouLutions

A Sweet Dreams lavender and vanilla candle casts a warm glow with infused amethyst and obsidian crystals.

Pendant necklace by Courtney, $45.99

Local artist Courtney made this pendant necklace with green centerpiece stone. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Full Heart SouLutions

Local artist Courtney made this green pendant necklace that mimics the first shades of spring.

Fair trade birdhouse, $44.99

Feathered friends will stay cozy in this fair trade, weather-resistant felt birdhouse. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Full Heart SouLutions

Advertisement

Feathered friends will stay cozy in this fair trade, weather-resistant felt birdhouse.

Piper suede booties, $88

Feet will stay cozy in these Piper suede booties in winter or spring. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Teal Antler

Feet will stay cozy in these Piper suede booties in winter or spring.

Wood cutting board, $16.99

Harford Magazine Shopping Bag items. Wood cutting board, $16.99, Farmhouse On Main, Bel Air. January 12, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main

Charcuterie boards are still on trend for entertaining and this simple wood cutting board makes the perfect display for a creative and delicious display.

Raku wedding vase, $55.99

A Raku wedding vase makes a beautiful gift for that special couple. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Full Heart SouLutions

Advertisement

A Raku wedding vase makes a beautiful and meaningful gift for that special couple.

Cowboy hat and boot earrings, $21.99

Cowboy boots and hat earrings are perfect for a trip to the Grand Ole Opry. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main

Cowboy boots and hat earrings are perfect for kicking up your heels at a horse show at the Bel Air Equestrian Center or just for a fun night out on the town.