Beth Pocalyko knows that her late brother, John Bruneau, would be proud of her men’s clothing store, John’s Men’s Clothing.
“He loved downtown Bel Air,” she says. “The businesses have really exploded. We saw the life that Bel Air has. He loved this and he really loved clothes.”
Pocalyko, 36, and her mother, Maureen Bruneau, 60, opened the menswear boutique in April to fill a retail void in the growing downtown shopping district.
“We’re a big mix of everything,” Pocalyko, a former stay-at-home mom, says. “We have business casual, button downs, sweatpants, jeans, flannels, T-shirts and chinos.”
John, who died from heart complications in 2015 at age 30, was a driving factor in the name and concept of the boutique. The boutique also bares her brother’s signature as its logo.
“He was definitely into clothes. He liked a good pair of sweatpants, jeans,” she says as her voice trembles. “And it’s a classic name. We just thought it was a perfect name.”
The 700-square-feet space used to be a photography studio and is located next to Old Line Barbers. The mother and daughter team have created a rustic industrial-looking interior accented by wood furniture from a local sawmill in Fallston.
Chris Fiacco estimates that he’s been to the boutique eight times since it opened in April. In fact, the first time he visited he spent $750 on clothes.
“I love it,” the Bel Air resident says. “From the first time I walked in it was a very cool concept. They’re friendly, gracious.”
Fiacco, who was introduced to the boutique by his wife, has shopped there for swimwear, T-shirts, shorts and pants for everyday wear, and hats for vacation.
“It’s the first of its kind in downtown Bel Air,” he says. “I’ve lived here 20 years and I have never seen anything like this.”
Pocalyko, who has a background in marketing for a wedding planner, says that her two children, ages 8 and 12, love the fact she has opened a clothing boutique.
“They think it’s fun,” she says. “I’ve been teaching them the system.”
Pocalyko’s mother worked as an assistant manager in the late 1980s at the now-closed men’s clothing store Hamburgers in Towson.
Prices at the boutique range from $25 for T-shirts to $100 for pants. They also offer an array of tween clothes, which they say is missing in the area.
“We try and stay below $100,” Pocalyko says. “And we found that that age group [tweens] loves it.”
Future plans include expanding to an eCommerce site as well as offering stylists and subscription boxes.
“We’re finding that guys love to shop,” Pocalyko says. “But sometimes it’s hard to get them into the store to shop.”
Fiacco is excited about the future offerings.
“They have high-quality brands that fit well with a friendly person showing you the merchandise,” he says. “It’s a mother and daughter business that has great products. The clothes are outstanding and the concept is amazing.”
John’s Men’s Clothing
10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., 443-286-6314, johnsmensclothing.com