Refresh your wardrobe and home with these must-have items from Harford shops

Clay dangle earrings, $19.95
Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond St., Bel Air.
These earrings will make you feel pretty in pink.
Crew neck sweater, $59.95
Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond St., Bel Air.
Nothing says spring like pink camouflage.
“Eva Luna,” by Isabel Allende, $59.99
Washington Street Books and Music, 129 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.
Curl up on a cool spring evening with a limited signed first edition leather-bound book.
Fair Harbor Shorts, $68
John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air.
These quick-drying fabric shorts for men are perfect for a day on the water or around town.
Retro tin truck, $59.95
Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee St., Bel Air.
This teal truck décor could be a planter for pansies or your favorite flowers.
Sea grass basket, $12.95
Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee St., Bel Air.
Bring beach vibes to your home with this six-inch basket.
Cross pattern ceramic vase, $27.95
Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee St., Bel Air.
Swap out your winter home décor with this textured vase; which is perfect for a bouquet.
Beaded necklace, $36
Brookbend, 204 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.
Add some flower power to your outfit with this necklace with a painted daisy design.
Vitamin C soap, $9.99 and hand sanitizer, $8
Brookbend, 204 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
With COVID-19 still among us, here’s some spring cleaning for your hands.
Kit-Cat Klock, $70
JoRetro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.
Spring forward with this retro wall clock in limited edition color, ocean waves.