xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Refresh your wardrobe and home with these must-have items from Harford shops

By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 24, 2022 8:00 AM
Advertisement

Clay dangle earrings, $19.95

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Semi Circle clay dangle earrings, $19.95 from Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Semi Circle clay dangle earrings, $19.95 from Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond St., Bel Air.

These earrings will make you feel pretty in pink.

Crew neck sweater, $59.95

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. A Camo crewneck sweater in pink says "spring." $59.95 at Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. A Camo crewneck sweater in pink says "spring." $59.95 at Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond St., Bel Air.

Nothing says spring like pink camouflage.

“Eva Luna,” by Isabel Allende, $59.99

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Curl up on a cool spring evening with a limited signed first edition, leather-bound book "Eva Luna," a novel by Isabel Allende, $59.99 from Washington Street Books and Music, 129 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Curl up on a cool spring evening with a limited signed first edition, leather-bound book "Eva Luna," a novel by Isabel Allende, $59.99 from Washington Street Books and Music, 129 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Washington Street Books and Music, 129 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.

Curl up on a cool spring evening with a limited signed first edition leather-bound book.

Fair Harbor Shorts, $68

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Fair Harbor Shorts for men can be worn in the water or around town. $68 at John's Men's Clothing , 10 W. Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Fair Harbor Shorts for men can be worn in the water or around town. $68 at John's Men's Clothing , 10 W. Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air.

These quick-drying fabric shorts for men are perfect for a day on the water or around town.

Retro tin truck, $59.95

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Add to your spring decor with a retro style tin truck in teal from Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Add to your spring decor with a retro style tin truck in teal from Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee St., Bel Air.

This teal truck décor could be a planter for pansies or your favorite flowers.

Sea grass basket, $12.95

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Gather spring flowers in a six inch seagrass basket, $12.95, at Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Gather spring flowers in a six inch seagrass basket, $12.95, at Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee St., Bel Air.

Bring beach vibes to your home with this six-inch basket.

Cross pattern ceramic vase, $27.95

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Cross pattern ceramic vase, $27.95 from Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Cross pattern ceramic vase, $27.95 from Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee Street, Bel Air. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse On Main, 20 E. Lee St., Bel Air.

Swap out your winter home décor with this textured vase; which is perfect for a bouquet.

Beaded necklace, $36

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. A beaded necklace with daisy design says spring $36.00, from Brookbend, 204 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. A beaded necklace with daisy design says spring $36.00, from Brookbend, 204 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Brookbend, 204 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.

Add some flower power to your outfit with this necklace with a painted daisy design.

Vitamin C soap, $9.99 and hand sanitizer, $8

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Spring cleaning for your hands with Vitamin C soap, $9.99 and matching hand sanitizer, $8.00, from Brookbend, 204 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. Spring cleaning for your hands with Vitamin C soap, $9.99 and matching hand sanitizer, $8.00, from Brookbend, 204 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Brookbend, 204 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace

With COVID-19 still among us, here’s some spring cleaning for your hands.

Kit-Cat Klock, $70

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. "Spring Forward" with a limited edition Ocean Waves Kit-Cat Klock, $70 from JoRetro, 137 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022
Harford Magazine shopping bag items. "Spring Forward" with a limited edition Ocean Waves Kit-Cat Klock, $70 from JoRetro, 137 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace. January 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

JoRetro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.

Spring forward with this retro wall clock in limited edition color, ocean waves.

Advertisement

Latest Harford Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement