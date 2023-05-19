Summer vibes: Must-have accessories and home decor items from Harford County shops

Pickleball paddle, $82 Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Be the envy of the court with this retro-inspired paddle. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Pickleball paddle, $82

Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace

Be the envy of the court with this retro-inspired paddle.

Sun’s Out bucket hat, $24 Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace A flamingo print bucket hat screams summer. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sun’s Out bucket hat, $24

Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace

A flamingo print bucket hat screams summer.

Heart-shapped sunglasses, $22 Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Everything looks better through fun shades. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Heart-shapped sunglasses, $22

Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace

Everything looks better through fun shades.

Butterfly seed pop, $6.75 The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air Try this fun way to plant flowers with kids. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Butterfly seed pop, $6.75

The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air

Try this fun way to plant flowers with kids.

Stoneware bee plate, $13 The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air You’ll be happy to have this plate to serve guests at your next dinner party. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Stoneware bee plate, $13

The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air

You’ll be happy to have this plate to serve guests at your next dinner party.

Brixton straw fedora, $55 Stale Fish Board Company, 100 N. Main St., Bel Air Protect your face from the hot sun with this stylish hat. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Brixton straw fedora, $55

Stale Fish Board Company, 100 N. Main St., Bel Air

Protect your face from the hot sun with this stylish hat.

Paniolo flip-flops by Olukai, $90 At Stale Fish Board Company, 100 N. Main St., Bel Air Women’s sandal with a handcrafted island-inspired design in leather is great for everyday wear. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Paniolo flip-flops by Olukai, $90

At Stale Fish Board Company, 100 N. Main St., Bel Air

Women’s sandal with a handcrafted island-inspired design in leather is great for everyday wear.

Jute clutch, $51.99 Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Pair with a summer dress or romper. This purse doubles as a crossbody bag. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Jute clutch, $51.99

Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace

Pair with a summer dress or romper. This purse doubles as a crossbody bag.

Bamboo bee house, $38.99 Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace. Bees need a home, too. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Bamboo bee house, $38.99

Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace.

Bees need a home, too.

Espadrille in coral, $40.98 Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace This slip-on shoe is perfect for travel or weekend errands. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Espadrille in coral, $40.98

Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace

This slip-on shoe is perfect for travel or weekend errands.