Soak up the sun with these items from Harford County shops

Sugar Lips floral dress, $66
The Teal Antler Boutique, 1528 Rock Spring Road #400, Forest Hill.
Don’t be afraid of color or pattern with this sundress, which is perfect for any warm weather occasion.
Billabong Recycler boardshorts, $49.95
StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main Street, Bel Air.
These swim shorts, made from wave-washed recycled plastic bottles, are for summertime splashing.
Puppy Scoops ice cream mix for dogs, $6
To Wag For, 8 S. Main Street, Bel Air.
It’s only fair that humankind’s best friends share a treat.
Dog collar, $16
To Wag For, 8 S. Main Street, Bel Air.
Can’t forget your furry friend. Fido deserves a new summer collar.
Costa polarized sunglasses, $279
StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main Street, Bel Air.
Look at summer in a whole new way with these men’s shades.
Antler studded heels, $54
The Teal Antler Boutique, 1528 Rock Spring Road #400, Forest Hill.
Can’t go wrong with a heeled sandal in nude that goes with any outfit.
Katie Loxton purse, $60
The Teal Antler Boutique, 1528 Rock Spring Road #400, Forest Hill.
This canvas handbag with vegan leather detail is an accessory staple because it goes with everything.
Witch doctor tiki mug, $35
StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main Street, Bel Air.
Drinks by the pool will taste even better when sipped from a colorful tiki cup.
Leopard-print swimsuits, $24.99 and $19.99
Brittanynj Children’s Boutique, 696 Baltimore Pike J-20, Bel Air.
Mom and baby can be twins at the beach or pool in matching swimsuits.