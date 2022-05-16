Soak up the sun with these items from Harford County shops

Sugar Lips floral dress, $66

A colorful sundress by Sugar Lips, $66, is perfect for any warm weather occasion. At The Teal Antler, 1528 Rock Spring Road #400, Forest Hill. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Don’t be afraid of color or pattern with this sundress, which is perfect for any warm weather occasion.

Billabong Recycler boardshorts, $49.95

Recycler board shorts from Billa Bong are made from wave-washed recycled plastic bottles. $49.95, StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main Street in Bel Air. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

These swim shorts, made from wave-washed recycled plastic bottles, are for summertime splashing.

Puppy Scoops ice cream mix for dogs, $6

It's only fair that humankind's best friends share in the summer treat. Puppy Scoops ice cream mix for dogs, $6 at To Wag For pet boutique, 8 S. Main Street in Bel Air. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

It’s only fair that humankind’s best friends share a treat.

Dog collar, $16

Fido deserves a new summer collar. $16 at To Wag For pet boutique, 8 S. Main Street, Bel Air. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Can’t forget your furry friend. Fido deserves a new summer collar.

Costa polarized sunglasses, $279

Look at summer in a whole new way with Costa polarized sunglasses for men, $279 at StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main Street in Bel Air. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Look at summer in a whole new way with these men’s shades.

Antler studded heels, $54

Antler summer studded heels in nude go with any outfit. $54 at The Teal Antler, 1528 Rock Spring Road #400, Forest Hill. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Can’t go wrong with a heeled sandal in nude that goes with any outfit.

Katie Loxton purse, $60

This Katie Loxton purse, $60, goes with everything summery. At The Teal Antler Boutique, 1528 Rock Spring Road #400, Forest Hill. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

This canvas handbag with vegan leather detail is an accessory staple because it goes with everything.

Witch doctor tiki mug, $35

Drinks by the pool will taste even better when sipped from a witch doctor tiki mug, $35, from StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main Street in Bel Air. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Drinks by the pool will taste even better when sipped from a colorful tiki cup.

Leopard-print swimsuits, $24.99 and $19.99

Mom and baby can be twins in matching leopard print swimsuits, $24.99 and $19.99, at Brittanynj Children's Boutique, 696 Baltimore Pike J-20, Bel Air. April 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Mom and baby can be twins at the beach or pool in matching swimsuits.