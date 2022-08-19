Savor the last days of summer with these items from Harford County shops

.

THML blouse, $89

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. From Apricot Lane Boutique in Bel Air. Summer flowers adorn a cute blouse from THML. $89 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Apricot Lane Boutique in Bel Air

This floral top is perfect for summer or pair with a sweater to wear well into fall.

Backpack cooler, $45.99

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. From Joseph’s Department Store in Havre de Grace. This lemon zest cooler backpack is perfect for trips to the beach or pool. $45.99 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Joseph’s Department Store in Havre de Grace

This lemon zest backpack is perfect for trips to the beach or pool.

Mini market tote, $32.99

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. From Joseph’s Department Store in Havre de Grace. Carry your favorite small items in this mini market tote, $32.99. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Joseph’s Department Store in Havre de Grace

Carry your favorite small items in this checkered tote.

Earrings, $32

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. From Apricot Lane Boutique in Bel Air. It's never too early to start thinking about football. Earrings, $32. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Apricot Lane Boutique in Bel Air

Touchdown! It’s never too early to start thinking about football.

Keychain bracelet, $18

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. From Apricot Lane Boutique in Bel Air. Wear your keys on a stylish keychain bracelet. $18. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Apricot Lane Boutique in Bel Air

Never lose your keys! Wear them on this small-but-mighty chainlink bracelet that is also a keychain.

Book stand, $39.95

Shopping Bag items from Blue Heron in Havre de Grace. A beaded cookbook stand holds your page in place with style. $39.95. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Blue Heron in Havre de Grace

A beaded wood cookbook stand not only holds your page in place, but it looks nice on a kitchen countertop.

Oyster platter, $35.95

Shopping Bag items from Blue Heron in Havre de Grace. Oysters always taste better when served on a beautiful platter. Oyster Platter, $35.95. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Blue Heron in Havre de Grace

Oysters always taste better when served on a beautiful platter.

Hopscotch sparkling chalk, $14.99

Harford Magazine shopping bag items. From Joseph’s Department Store in Havre de Grace. Color your world, or at least your sidewalk, with this Hopscotch sparkling chalk, $14.99. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Joseph’s Department Store in Havre de Grace

Color your world, or at least your sidewalk.

Zippered pouch, $25

Shopping bag items from The Nest On Main in Bel Air. Local artist Julia Yates makes these zippered pouches with a travel theme, $25. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Nest On Main in Bel Air

This wallet-sized pouch, in a travel theme, is perfect to carry money or cosmetics. Made by local artist Julia Yates.

Thai Lilly Illume candle, $32

Shopping bag items from The Nest On Main in Bel Air. A pretty pink Thai Lilly Illume candle with a hand-made ceramic flower brightens any summer evening, $32.00. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Nest On Main in Bel Air

A pretty pink candle with a hand-made ceramic flower brightens any evening.

Kids’ lunchbox by SoYoung, $35

Shopping bag items from The Nest On Main in Bel Air. It'll be back to school time in no time. Kids' lunchbox by SoYoung, $35.00. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Nest On Main in Bel Air

Get a jumpstart on back-to-school shopping. Keep your kids’ sandwich cold until lunch in this rainbow-printed lunchbox.