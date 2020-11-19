xml:space="preserve">
Add some sizzle & sparkle to your seasonal style from these Harford shops

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 19, 2020 6:00 AM
Get your home holiday ready with these must-have items. These pieces of decor will complete your seasonal style with plenty of sizzle and a little sparkle in some cases.

Ottoman, $89

Harford: Winter shopping bag
(Cliff Gardiner)

Target, Bel Air

This ottoman will convey a sense of comfort so that you have a cozy holiday.

Matte brass napkin holder set, $11.99

Harford: Winter shopping bag
(Neil DeKrey)

Target, Bel Air

Create a sophisticated tablescape with this set of four brass napkin holders.

Knitted stockings, $39.95

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Knitted stocking.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Knitted stocking. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air

These knitted Nordic stockings by Primitives by Kathy come in festive red and cream.

Animal ornaments set, $12.95

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Wood and wire painted ornaments.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Wood and wire painted ornaments. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air

These farm animal Christmas ornaments by Primitives by Kathy include a cow, goat, chicken and pig.

Tabletop tree, $19.95

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Wooden trees.
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Wooden trees. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air

This 18-inch tabletop Christmas tree by PD Home & Garden comes with a burlap-wrapped base for a rustic look.

Plaid pillow, $39.95

Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Fabric pillows. October 9, 2020
Shopping bag items for December holiday shopping from Farmhouse On Main in Belair. Fabric pillows. October 9, 2020 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air

This gray, cream and red cotton knit plaid pillow by Creative Co-Op adds seasonal style for your living room.

Ornament set, $30

ornaments

Macy’s, Bel Air

This set of bulb ornaments in silver and gold will spruce up any tree.

Wreath, $92

wreath

Macy’s, Bel Air

Bring opulence to your front door with this shimmering gold-and-silver wreath.

Deer decor, $40

Deer decor

Macy’s, Bel Air

This silver deer decor will complete any mantel centerpiece.

