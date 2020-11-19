Add some sizzle & sparkle to your seasonal style from these Harford shops

Get your home holiday ready with these must-have items. These pieces of decor will complete your seasonal style with plenty of sizzle and a little sparkle in some cases.
Ottoman, $89
Target, Bel Air
This ottoman will convey a sense of comfort so that you have a cozy holiday.
Matte brass napkin holder set, $11.99
Target, Bel Air
Create a sophisticated tablescape with this set of four brass napkin holders.
Knitted stockings, $39.95
Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air
These knitted Nordic stockings by Primitives by Kathy come in festive red and cream.
Animal ornaments set, $12.95
Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air
These farm animal Christmas ornaments by Primitives by Kathy include a cow, goat, chicken and pig.
Tabletop tree, $19.95
Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air
This 18-inch tabletop Christmas tree by PD Home & Garden comes with a burlap-wrapped base for a rustic look.
Plaid pillow, $39.95
Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air
This gray, cream and red cotton knit plaid pillow by Creative Co-Op adds seasonal style for your living room.
Ornament set, $30
Macy’s, Bel Air
This set of bulb ornaments in silver and gold will spruce up any tree.
Wreath, $92
Macy’s, Bel Air
Bring opulence to your front door with this shimmering gold-and-silver wreath.
Deer decor, $40
Macy’s, Bel Air
This silver deer decor will complete any mantel centerpiece.