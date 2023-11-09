Wish list: Bundle up for winter with must-have accessories and home decor items from Harford County shops

Convertible fingerless gloves, $22.99
Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Keep your hands warm during holiday parades and other winter festivities. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Keep your hands warm during holiday parades and other winter festivities.
Passion For Fashion hat, $29.99
Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Don’t forget to keep your head warm. This pom-pom trim knit hat will help. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Don’t forget to keep your head warm. This pom-pom trim knit hat will help.
Quilted jacket by Fish Hippie, $150
John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air
There is nothing like the warmth of a quilt. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air
There is nothing like the warmth of a quilt.
Onesie by Milk Brain, $44
The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air
Keep your little one warm with this zipper sleeper made of soft and sustainable bamboo fiber. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air
Keep your little one warm with this zipper sleeper made of soft and sustainable bamboo fiber.
Jamie handbag, $99
The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air.
This purse in maize by Louenhide, a brand specializing in vegan leathers, brightens any outfit. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air.
This purse in maize by Louenhide, a brand specializing in vegan leathers, brightens any outfit.
Charm City Clothing Maryland flag belt, $45
John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air
Add a subtle pop of state pride to your wardrobe. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air
Add a subtle pop of state pride to your wardrobe.
Dog chew toy, $13
Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace
Remember Fido this holiday season with a chew toy that has a Hollywood vibe. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace
Remember Fido this holiday season with a chew toy that has a Hollywood vibe.
Puzzle, $38
Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Stuck inside? Curl up on a cold evening and work on a 1000-piece vintage ornament puzzle. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Stuck inside? Curl up on a cold evening and work on a 1000-piece vintage ornament puzzle.
Wooden Moonspoon, $14.95
Glyph, 212 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Add a drizzle of sweetness while cooking with a honey stick by Moonspoon. This one is topped with a Celtic-themed handle. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Glyph, 212 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Add a drizzle of sweetness while cooking with a honey stick by Moonspoon. This one is topped with a Celtic-themed handle.
Peter Pauper dragon journal, $10.99
Glyph, 212 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Winter can be a magical time. Record memories or jot down your thoughts in a diary. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Glyph, 212 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Winter can be a magical time. Record memories or jot down your thoughts in a diary.