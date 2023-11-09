Wish list: Bundle up for winter with must-have accessories and home decor items from Harford County shops

Convertible fingerless gloves, $22.99

Convertible fingerless gloves, $22.99 Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Keep your hands warm during holiday parades and other winter festivities. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Passion For Fashion hat, $29.99 Joseph’s Department Store, 122 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Don’t forget to keep your head warm. This pom-pom trim knit hat will help. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Quilted jacket by Fish Hippie, $150 John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air There is nothing like the warmth of a quilt. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Onesie by Milk Brain, $44 The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air Keep your little one warm with this zipper sleeper made of soft and sustainable bamboo fiber. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Jamie handbag, $99 The Nest On Main, 110 S. Main St., Bel Air. This purse in maize by Louenhide, a brand specializing in vegan leathers, brightens any outfit. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Charm City Clothing Maryland flag belt, $45 John’s Men’s Clothing, 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air Add a subtle pop of state pride to your wardrobe. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Dog chew toy, $13 Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace Remember Fido this holiday season with a chew toy that has a Hollywood vibe. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Puzzle, $38 Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Stuck inside? Curl up on a cold evening and work on a 1000-piece vintage ornament puzzle. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Wooden Moonspoon, $14.95 Glyph, 212 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Add a drizzle of sweetness while cooking with a honey stick by Moonspoon. This one is topped with a Celtic-themed handle. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Peter Pauper dragon journal, $10.99 Glyph, 212 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace Winter can be a magical time. Record memories or jot down your thoughts in a diary. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

