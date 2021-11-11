Winter items to make your holidays warm and festive from Harford shops

Red knit cap, $16.99
Stay warm during snowball fights or sledding with this cable knit hat. Also available in green.
Herbal Melts break apart candle, $11.99
Fill your home with the scents of the season with this fragrant melting wax from Swan Creek Candle Co. (Wax warmer sold separately.)
Bracelets, from left: Angelina, $216, Inner Beauty, $143, Hold Me, $88
Put on the glitz for holiday parties with 14-karat gold and sterling silver bracelets from the American-made Ronaldo collection.
Verre eglomise luminary bowl, $130
Light up your home with “Planting Seeds”, a luminary bowl crafted in verre eglomise — a technique where glass is gilded with gold or silver leaf — from artist Mary Mayhew of Fallson.
Painted crab basket, $68
Lighthouse collectors will enjoy a painting on a crab basket bottom by artist Linda Amtmann of Middle River. Check out the artist’s other lighthouse designs ($34-$68).
Serving utensil set, $24.95
Dish up a holiday salad with this tartan enamel utensil set with wood accents.
Tydings Park Gazebo ornament, $20
Decorate your tree with this hand-painted ornament by artist Anna Goodman of Elkridge.
Mudpie Reindeer applique outfit, $36.95
Cuddle up with your favorite little reindeer in this picture-perfect onesie.
House ornaments, $10 each
Feeling nostalgic for The Brady Bunch? Hang a few Mid-Century Modern house ornaments on your holiday tree this year. Made by Destination PSP.
Coin bank, $18 each
Long ago, in a nearby galaxy, The Baltimore Space Foods Company made flavored syrup for these fun bottles which have been repurposed into banks. The 1950s out-of-this-world coin receptacles come in 10 colors.