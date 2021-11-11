xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Winter items to make your holidays warm and festive from Harford shops

By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 11, 2021 7:00 AM
Advertisement

Red knit cap, $16.99

Red cable knit cap, $16.99 at Joseph's Department Store, 122 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace.
Red cable knit cap, $16.99 at Joseph's Department Store, 122 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Joseph’s Department Store

Stay warm during snowball fights or sledding with this cable knit hat. Also available in green.

Herbal Melts break apart candle, $11.99

Herbal Melt break apart candle, $11.99, at Full Heart Soul-utions.
Herbal Melt break apart candle, $11.99, at Full Heart Soul-utions. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Full Heart Soul-utions

Fill your home with the scents of the season with this fragrant melting wax from Swan Creek Candle Co. (Wax warmer sold separately.)

Bracelets, from left: Angelina, $216, Inner Beauty, $143, Hold Me, $88

14-K gold and sterling silver bracelets from the USA-made Ronaldo collection (left to right: Angelina, $216.00, Inner Beauty, $143.00, Hold Me, $88.00) at Full Heart Soul-utions, 107 S. Main Street in Bel Air.
14-K gold and sterling silver bracelets from the USA-made Ronaldo collection (left to right: Angelina, $216.00, Inner Beauty, $143.00, Hold Me, $88.00) at Full Heart Soul-utions, 107 S. Main Street in Bel Air. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Full Heart Soul-utions

Put on the glitz for holiday parties with 14-karat gold and sterling silver bracelets from the American-made Ronaldo collection.

Verre eglomise luminary bowl, $130

"Planting Seeds," a Verre Eglomise luminary bowl from artist Mary Mayhew of Fallson, $130.00 at Artists Emporium, 220 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace.
"Planting Seeds," a Verre Eglomise luminary bowl from artist Mary Mayhew of Fallson, $130.00 at Artists Emporium, 220 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Artists Emporium

Light up your home with “Planting Seeds”, a luminary bowl crafted in verre eglomise — a technique where glass is gilded with gold or silver leaf — from artist Mary Mayhew of Fallson.

Painted crab basket, $68

Painting on a crab basket bottom by artist Linda Amtmann of Middle River. This one ($68.00) and other lighthouse designs ($34-$68) are at Vicenti Decoys, 353 Pennington Avenue in Havre de Grace.
Painting on a crab basket bottom by artist Linda Amtmann of Middle River. This one ($68.00) and other lighthouse designs ($34-$68) are at Vicenti Decoys, 353 Pennington Avenue in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Vicenti Decoys

Lighthouse collectors will enjoy a painting on a crab basket bottom by artist Linda Amtmann of Middle River. Check out the artist’s other lighthouse designs ($34-$68).

Serving utensil set, $24.95

Tartan enamel serving utensil set, $24.95 from Blue Heron at 454 Franklin Street in Havre de Grace.
Tartan enamel serving utensil set, $24.95 from Blue Heron at 454 Franklin Street in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Blue Heron

Dish up a holiday salad with this tartan enamel utensil set with wood accents.

Tydings Park Gazebo ornament, $20

Tydings Park Gazebo ornament, hand painted by artist Anna Goodman of Elkridge for $20.00 from Vicenti Decoys at 353 Pennington Avenue in Havre de Grace.
Tydings Park Gazebo ornament, hand painted by artist Anna Goodman of Elkridge for $20.00 from Vicenti Decoys at 353 Pennington Avenue in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Vicenti Decoys

Decorate your tree with this hand-painted ornament by artist Anna Goodman of Elkridge.

Mudpie Reindeer applique outfit, $36.95

Mudpie Reindeer Applique outfit, $36.95 at Blue Heron, 454 Franklin Street in Havre de Grace.
Mudpie Reindeer Applique outfit, $36.95 at Blue Heron, 454 Franklin Street in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Blue Heron

Cuddle up with your favorite little reindeer in this picture-perfect onesie.

House ornaments, $10 each

Mid-Century Modern house ornaments. $10 each, made by Destination PSP. Available at JoRetro at 137 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace.
Mid-Century Modern house ornaments. $10 each, made by Destination PSP. Available at JoRetro at 137 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

JoRetro

Feeling nostalgic for The Brady Bunch? Hang a few Mid-Century Modern house ornaments on your holiday tree this year. Made by Destination PSP.

Coin bank, $18 each

The 1950's out-of-this-world coin receptacles are available for $18 each and come in 10 colors at JoRetro at 137 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace.
The 1950's out-of-this-world coin receptacles are available for $18 each and come in 10 colors at JoRetro at 137 N. Washington Street in Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

JoRetro

Long ago, in a nearby galaxy, The Baltimore Space Foods Company made flavored syrup for these fun bottles which have been repurposed into banks. The 1950s out-of-this-world coin receptacles come in 10 colors.

Advertisement

Latest Harford Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement