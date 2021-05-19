xml:space="preserve">
Summer flair: Try these must-have items from Harford County stores

Allana Haynes
By
Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2021 8:30 AM
Step into the season in style with these items in fashion, accessories and home décor.

’60s-inspired pink floral kimono, $34.95 Boutique 44, Bel Air
’60s-inspired pink floral kimono, $34.95

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Whether you are at the beach or by the pool, this colorful floral kimono will keep you covered.

Royal-blue pineapple crossbody bag, $59.95 Boutique 44, Bel Air
Royal-blue pineapple crossbody bag, $59.95

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Add some fun and whimsy to your summer style with this crossbody bag.

Tropical palm leaf kimono navy, $39.95 Boutique 44, Bel Air
Tropical palm leaf kimono, $39.95

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Add a delicate touch to your outfit with this navy kimono.

Woven straw crossbody bag with tassel, $49.95 Boutique 44, Bel Air
Woven straw crossbody bag with tassel, $49.95

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Try a trendy take on your classic beach bag with this crossbody bag.

Dainty teardrop labradorite dangle earrings, $52 JulieEllyn Designs, Bel Air
Dainty teardrop labradorite dangle earrings, $52

JulieEllyn Designs, Bel Air

Dress up any outfit with these dangle earrings.

Rustic coral earrings, $32 JulieEllyn Designs, Bel Air
Rustic coral earrings, $32

JulieEllyn Designs, Bel Air

Stand out at your next picnic or summer party in these coral earrings.

Chevron cotton throw blanket two-piece set, yellow, $66 The Nest on Main, Bel Air
Chevron cotton throw blanket, two-piece set, yellow, $66

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Cozy up on those cool summer nights with these blankets.

Towel Chesapeake Bay, $20 The Nest on Main, Bel Air
Chesapeake Bay towel, $20

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Add some hometown pride to your home with this Maryland-inspired towel.

Wall flower country fresh, $24 The Nest on Main, Bel Air
Wall flower, $24

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Add a touch of nature to your home with this decorative, country-fresh metal flower.

