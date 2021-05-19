Summer flair: Try these must-have items from Harford County stores

Step into the season in style with these items in fashion, accessories and home décor.
’60s-inspired pink floral kimono, $34.95
Whether you are at the beach or by the pool, this colorful floral kimono will keep you covered.
Royal-blue pineapple crossbody bag, $59.95
Add some fun and whimsy to your summer style with this crossbody bag.
Tropical palm leaf kimono, $39.95
Add a delicate touch to your outfit with this navy kimono.
Woven straw crossbody bag with tassel, $49.95
Try a trendy take on your classic beach bag with this crossbody bag.
Dainty teardrop labradorite dangle earrings, $52
Dress up any outfit with these dangle earrings.
Rustic coral earrings, $32
Stand out at your next picnic or summer party in these coral earrings.
Chevron cotton throw blanket, two-piece set, yellow, $66
Cozy up on those cool summer nights with these blankets.
Chesapeake Bay towel, $20
Add some hometown pride to your home with this Maryland-inspired towel.
Wall flower, $24
Add a touch of nature to your home with this decorative, country-fresh metal flower.