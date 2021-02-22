xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

On trend this spring: Fun & flirty styles from these Harford stores

Allana Haynes
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 22, 2021 8:00 AM
Spruce up your style with these must-have items for the season.

Gemstone minis, $16 each

JulieEllynDesigns, Bel Air

Mix, match and stack these petite gemstone bracelets with some of your favorite bracelets.

Geometric dangle earrings, $38

JulieEllynDesigns, Bel Air

Swap out your hoops for these edgy and modern geometric earrings.

Sterling silver filigree flower earrings, $42

JulieEllynDesigns, Bel Air

Dress up any outfit with these dainty flower earrings, which were worn on the hit NBC drama series “This Is Us.”

Black faux leather bar necklace, $18.95

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Make a bold statement without breaking the bank in this faux leather art deco pendant necklace.

Faux-leather fleece lined high-waisted legging, $79

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Stay trendy and warm in these soft and stretchy fleece-lined faux leather leggings.

Mixologie cherry coconut gel hand sanitizer, $9

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Add a hint of scent with this cherry coconut gel hand sanitizer.

Mixologie Top Shelf luxury lotion, $9.99

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Revive your skin with this aloe-based moisturizer with ingredients like avocado oil, cocoa butter, coconut oil, goat milk, jojoba seed oil and shea butter.

Perforated hobo and cross-body bag, $48

Boutique 44, Bel Air

Toss this simple and stylish bag over your shoulder or across your body for a hands-free, travel-friendly look.

Embroidered fern pillow, $28

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Bring the outdoors into your home with this cotton pillow featuring a botanical fern pattern embroidered on an earthy green base.

Wall Hook Pineapple, $18

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Add a fun and functional touch to your home with this metal pineapple wall hook. The gold finish adds elegance to the piece’s sweet tone, giving your space a lively and lovely display.

