On trend this spring: Fun & flirty styles from these Harford stores

Gemstone minis, $16 each
Mix, match and stack these petite gemstone bracelets with some of your favorite bracelets.
Geometric dangle earrings, $38
Swap out your hoops for these edgy and modern geometric earrings.
Sterling silver filigree flower earrings, $42
Dress up any outfit with these dainty flower earrings, which were worn on the hit NBC drama series “This Is Us.”
Black faux leather bar necklace, $18.95
Make a bold statement without breaking the bank in this faux leather art deco pendant necklace.
Faux-leather fleece lined high-waisted legging, $79
Stay trendy and warm in these soft and stretchy fleece-lined faux leather leggings.
Mixologie cherry coconut gel hand sanitizer, $9
Add a hint of scent with this cherry coconut gel hand sanitizer.
Mixologie Top Shelf luxury lotion, $9.99
Revive your skin with this aloe-based moisturizer with ingredients like avocado oil, cocoa butter, coconut oil, goat milk, jojoba seed oil and shea butter.
Perforated hobo and cross-body bag, $48
Toss this simple and stylish bag over your shoulder or across your body for a hands-free, travel-friendly look.
Embroidered fern pillow, $28
Bring the outdoors into your home with this cotton pillow featuring a botanical fern pattern embroidered on an earthy green base.
Wall Hook Pineapple, $18
Add a fun and functional touch to your home with this metal pineapple wall hook. The gold finish adds elegance to the piece’s sweet tone, giving your space a lively and lovely display.