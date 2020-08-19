Time for retail therapy shopping to find patio, porch or deck items in Harford County

Looking ahead to spending even more time at home? Why not revamp your outdoor space? Use these decor elements to help transform your patio, deck or porch space into a relaxing oasis.
Solar lantern, $39.50
The Nest on Main, Bel Air
Allsop designs this white cylinder solar lantern. Simply leave it outside, and it gathers the energy that gives you five hours of light after the sun sets. Hang it up or put it on a table.
Citronella candle, $45
The Nest on Main, Bel Air
Citronella is the go-to scent of late summer and early fall nights, and this blossom three-wick candle designed by Skeem Design provides 80 hours of glow and the scent you need to help keep bugs away.
Aqua platter, $68
The Nest on Main, Bel Air
Beatriz Ball designs this stunning, shatter-proof platter, which allows you to showcase your entrée or a robust snack.
Bamboo place mats, $9 each
The Nest on Main, Bel Air
Bring a bit of the tropics to your next patio meal with these handmade place mats by Tag.
Galvanized tub, $29.95
Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air
Thirsty guests will flock to this container once it’s filled with ice and piled with frosty beverages for your next party. Or put it to use as a planter for your deck.
Lantern, $49.95
Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air
These lanterns are made from recycled metal and reclaimed wood. They’re perfect for setting the mood during an al fresco evening meal.
Embroidered pillow, $14.99
HomeGoods, Bel Air
Speak paradise into existence with this outdoor pillow.
Patio string light set, $9.99
HomeGoods, Bel Air
Add a little razzle-dazzle at night with these outdoor multicolored lights.
Loveseat and coffee table set, $550
Target, Bel Air
Enjoy breakfast or cocktails outside in style and comfort on this coral patio loveseat with a table by Opalhouse.
Fire pit, $1,999
Macy’s, Bel Air
This round fire pit by Marlough invites family or guests to gather for evening conversation.