xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Time for retail therapy shopping to find patio, porch or deck items in Harford County

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 19, 2020 2:24 PM
Advertisement

Looking ahead to spending even more time at home? Why not revamp your outdoor space? Use these decor elements to help transform your patio, deck or porch space into a relaxing oasis.

Solar lantern, $39.50

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Solar lantern, $39.50 - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - Allsop designs this white cylinder lantern. Simply leave it outside and it gives you five hours of light in the evening. Hang it up or put it on a table.
Solar lantern, $39.50 - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - Allsop designs this white cylinder lantern. Simply leave it outside and it gives you five hours of light in the evening. Hang it up or put it on a table. (HANDOUT)

Allsop designs this white cylinder solar lantern. Simply leave it outside, and it gathers the energy that gives you five hours of light after the sun sets. Hang it up or put it on a table.

Citronella candle, $45

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Citronella candle, $45 - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - Husband and wife run Skeem Design, creates this sleek-looking Citronella blossom three-wick candle that lasts 80 hours.
Citronella candle, $45 - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - Husband and wife run Skeem Design, creates this sleek-looking Citronella blossom three-wick candle that lasts 80 hours. (HANDOUT)

Citronella is the go-to scent of late summer and early fall nights, and this blossom three-wick candle designed by Skeem Design provides 80 hours of glow and the scent you need to help keep bugs away.

Aqua platter, $68

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Aqua color platter, $68 - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - Beatriz Ball designs this aqua-colored platter. In addition to being shatter proof, this stunning platter helps you showcase your main entree or snack.
Aqua color platter, $68 - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - Beatriz Ball designs this aqua-colored platter. In addition to being shatter proof, this stunning platter helps you showcase your main entree or snack. (HANDOUT)

Beatriz Ball designs this stunning, shatter-proof platter, which allows you to showcase your entrée or a robust snack.

Bamboo place mats, $9 each

The Nest on Main, Bel Air

Bamboo place mates, $9 each - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - These handmade bamboo place mates by Tag add a tropical element to your next patio meal.
Bamboo place mates, $9 each - The Nest on Main, Bel Air - These handmade bamboo place mates by Tag add a tropical element to your next patio meal. (HANDOUT)

Bring a bit of the tropics to your next patio meal with these handmade place mats by Tag.

Galvanized tub, $29.95

Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air

Galvanized tub, $29.95 - Farmhouse On Main, Bel Air - Fill this container with ice and pile on bottles for your next party. Or turn it into a planter.
Galvanized tub, $29.95 - Farmhouse On Main, Bel Air - Fill this container with ice and pile on bottles for your next party. Or turn it into a planter. (HANDOUT)

Thirsty guests will flock to this container once it’s filled with ice and piled with frosty beverages for your next party. Or put it to use as a planter for your deck.

Lantern, $49.95

Farmhouse on Main, Bel Air

Lantern, $49.95 - Farmhouse On Main, Bel Air - These lanterns--made from recycled metal and reclaimed wood--are made by Farmhouse On Main. They're perfect for setting the mood during an evening on the patio.
Lantern, $49.95 - Farmhouse On Main, Bel Air - These lanterns--made from recycled metal and reclaimed wood--are made by Farmhouse On Main. They're perfect for setting the mood during an evening on the patio. (HANDOUT)

These lanterns are made from recycled metal and reclaimed wood. They’re perfect for setting the mood during an al fresco evening meal.

Embroidered pillow, $14.99

HomeGoods, Bel Air

Harford: Fall shopping bag

Speak paradise into existence with this outdoor pillow.

Patio string light set, $9.99

HomeGoods, Bel Air

Harford: Fall shopping bag

Add a little razzle-dazzle at night with these outdoor multicolored lights.

Loveseat and coffee table set, $550

Target, Bel Air

Loveseat and coffee table set, $550, Target.
Loveseat and coffee table set, $550, Target. (HANDOUT)

Enjoy breakfast or cocktails outside in style and comfort on this coral patio loveseat with a table by Opalhouse.

Fire pit, $1,999

Macy’s, Bel Air

Marlough II Round Fire Pit, $1,999, Macy's
Marlough II Round Fire Pit, $1,999, Macy's (HANDOUT)

This round fire pit by Marlough invites family or guests to gather for evening conversation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement