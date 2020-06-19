Get out and enjoy the outdoors in Harford County

The warmer weather is the perfect reason to get outdoors and enjoy that fresh air. Here are some items to help you make the most of summer.
Wind chimes, $76.99
Full Heart Soul-utions, Bel Air
A warm breeze brings this recycled metal and blown glass wind chime by Moksha to life. The cascading circle medal design alternates with multicolored blown glass.
Outdoor candle, $23.99
Full Heart Soul-utions, Bel Air
Keep the bugs away with this Woodland mint-scented candle by Way Out Wax. The Vermont-based company makes this and other 14-ounce two-wick candles.
Untamed, $28
Caprichos Books, Bel Air
Looking for a different kind of summer read? The empowering self-help memoir by Glennon Doyle is a New York Times Best seller and has been praised by the likes of actress Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat Pray Love.”
Stamped, $14.99
Caprichos Books, Bel Air
Not light reading, a teen drama by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi tackles the history of racism in America.
Yoga classes, one week unlimited, $18 for new clients
Love Evolution Studio, Bel Air
Achieve that beach body and relax with virtual classes from Love Evolution Studio. The great thing about virtual classes is that you can do it anywhere you want. That means on your patio or in your backyard.
Summer shorts, $69
Boutique 44, Bel Air
These “boyfriend” shorts by Unpublished are perfect this summer when you ditch your long pants for these cooler threads.
Kimono wrap, $34
Boutique 44, Bel Air
This neon palm print kimono wrap by Nolan Pickford works for a day at the beach or lounging around the pool.
Straw tote, $54
Boutique 44, Bel Air
Transport all your beach essentials in this straw tote featuring neon pom pom accents by French Baskets.