Bundle up: Must-have accessories and home decor items from Harford County shops

A Gobble oven mitt set, $24.95
Looking for a holiday gift? This set includes a Thanksgiving dish towel, cookie cutter and wooden spoon. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Looking for a holiday gift? This set includes a Thanksgiving dish towel, cookie cutter and wooden spoon.
Western style turquoise pendant necklace, $74.95
Add a bit of flair to an outfit with this bold necklace designed for everyday wear. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Add a bit of flair to an outfit with this bold necklace designed for everyday wear.
Oyster shell wine stopper, $20
Add some bling to that unfinished bottle of wine. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Add some bling to that unfinished bottle of wine.
Earrings by Funky Monkey, $20, echo autumn leaves. At The Cottage On St. John, 433 St. John Street, Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Autumn leaves never looked so stylish. Rustic-looking earrings pair well with any jacket.
Scarf by Joy Susan, $28
Who says fall colors have to be muted? Add to a jean jacket for a pop of color. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Who says fall colors have to be muted? Add to a jean jacket for a pop of color.
Dolce Vita sneakers, $125
Step into the season with a fun pair of fashion sneakers. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Step into the season with a fun pair of fashion sneakers.
Pumpkin lantern, $25.95
This ceramic gourd will cast a cozy glow with a tea light inside. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
This ceramic gourd will cast a cozy glow with a tea light inside.
Deviled egg platter, $25.95
This pumpkin-shaped plate is perfect for a potluck. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
This pumpkin-shaped plate is perfect for a potluck.
Mersi purse, $89.95
This vegan leather crossbody bag comes with two adjustable straps. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
This vegan leather crossbody bag comes with two adjustable straps.
Baby one piece outfit, $39.95
Cuddle your little Boo with a ghost-printed onesie. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
Cuddle your little Boo with a ghost-printed onesie.