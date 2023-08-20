Bundle up: Must-have accessories and home decor items from Harford County shops

A Gobble oven mitt set, $24.95

A Gobble oven mitt set, $24.95 Blue Heron Gifts & Boutique, 454 Franklin Street, Havre de Grace. Looking for a holiday gift? This set includes a Thanksgiving dish towel, cookie cutter and wooden spoon. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Looking for a holiday gift? This set includes a Thanksgiving dish towel, cookie cutter and wooden spoon.

Western style turquoise pendant necklace, $74.95 Boutique 44, 140A N. Bond Street in Bel Air. Add a bit of flair to an outfit with this bold necklace designed for everyday wear. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Add a bit of flair to an outfit with this bold necklace designed for everyday wear.

Oyster shell wine stopper, $20 The Cottage On St. John, 433 St. John Street, Havre de Grace. Add some bling to that unfinished bottle of wine. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Add some bling to that unfinished bottle of wine.

Earrings by Funky Monkey, $20, echo autumn leaves. At The Cottage On St. John, 433 St. John Street, Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Autumn leaves never looked so stylish. Rustic-looking earrings pair well with any jacket.

Scarf by Joy Susan, $28 Apricot Lane, 105 N. Main Street, Bel Air. Who says fall colors have to be muted? Add to a jean jacket for a pop of color. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Who says fall colors have to be muted? Add to a jean jacket for a pop of color.

Dolce Vita sneakers, $125 Apricot Lane, 105 N. Main Street, Bel Air. Step into the season with a fun pair of fashion sneakers. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Step into the season with a fun pair of fashion sneakers.

Pumpkin lantern, $25.95 Blue Heron Gifts & Boutique, 454 Franklin Street, Havre de Grace. This ceramic gourd will cast a cozy glow with a tea light inside. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

This ceramic gourd will cast a cozy glow with a tea light inside.

Deviled egg platter, $25.95 At Blue Heron Gifts & Boutique, 454 Franklin St., Havre de Grace. This pumpkin-shaped plate is perfect for a potluck. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

This pumpkin-shaped plate is perfect for a potluck.

Mersi purse, $89.95 Boutique 44, 1410A N. Bond St. in Bel Air. This vegan leather crossbody bag comes with two adjustable straps. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

This vegan leather crossbody bag comes with two adjustable straps.

Baby one piece outfit, $39.95 Blue Heron Gifts & Boutique, 454 Franklin St., Havre de Grace. Cuddle your little Boo with a ghost-printed onesie. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Cuddle your little Boo with a ghost-printed onesie.