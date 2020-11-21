Savona deli in Bel Air takes pride in food and being part of community for 15 years

A native of Long Island, New York, she grew up in a neighborhood peppered with delis and, while in high school, vowed to one day have a place of her own. A sociology major at Towson, she was a hostess at the Rusty Scupper restaurant in Towson when she met her soon-to-be husband, Blane Boeri, a bartender there. They wed in 1984 and settled in Bel Air. He became maitre d' at the Prime Rib in Baltimore, then general manager of the Oregon Grille in Hunt Valley; she stayed home to raise their two sons and run a craft business, though never giving up on her dream.