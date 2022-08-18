Restorative Balance in Bel Air heals through stretching

Rebecca Trump, a licensed massage therapist who is certified in stretch therapy, works on Janice Lent, of Perry Hall, at her Restorative Balance stretch therapy studio. Lent says her balance is better, she’s moving quicker and the sessions have “turned the clock back a little.” (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Janice Lent was never exactly certain when the floor turned into an enemy. All the Perry Hall woman knew was that every time she had to stand up from a seated position on the ground “it looked and felt horrendous,” she said.

As her confidence in her ability to maneuver through space waned, Lent’s movements became more tentative. She began to slow down, to take it easy.

But at age 69, she thought she was far too young to be getting old. When Lent received a gift certificate to try a session of fascial stretch therapy with Rebecca Trump, she didn’t exactly jump at the chance. But she walked to the phone to make an appointment as quickly as she dared.

“After working with Rebecca, there is such an improvement in my ability to get up and down,” Lent said.

Trump, whose background is in clinical exercise physiologist and massage therapy, began her business about a year ago after she realized how much stretch therapy she was incorporating into her work with her clients. She trained and has been certified in the techniques of stretching the fascia — the system of connective tissue around muscles in the body that links your right foot to your left foot and both to your forehead — at Frederick Stretch Therapy in Arizona.

She figured that the technique of promoting healing through stretching and creating space in the joints would complement more traditional disciplines, from physical therapy to chiropractic work to massage.

“Sometimes stretch therapy is the missing piece that can enhance what my clients are doing in other parts of their lives,” the 42-year-old Bel Air woman said.

Trump sees her job as unlocking healing potential that has been blocked by injury, trauma or lack of movement. She said one client couldn’t walk for longer than five minutes on a treadmill when he started stretch therapy. Now, he takes two, 30-minute outdoor walks a day.

“One of the first things I have to figure out is if there’s a barrier in the joint,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s a structural barrier, and sometimes it’s emotional. We’re a society that wants to control everything, and it can take a few sessions for a client to surrender to the movement.”

She’s no longer surprised when clients have unexpected responses to the treatment.

“Fascia is its own system and the connective tissue holds emotions,” she said.

“It’s not uncommon for a memory or feeling to get stuck in the body. Once we start to work those parts of the body, the feelings can come out. Especially when I’m working on the shoulders or chest, sometimes a memory will surface. Sometimes a client will start to cry.

“That’s a whole other side to this treatment, and we’re still finding out about it.”

Sessions at Restorative Balance Stretch Therapy, 1 Vale Road, Suite A, Bel Air range from $85 for one 45-minute stretch to $612 for a package of six, hourlong stretches. Trump said the treatment is not usually covered by insurance. 443-683-0259. restorativebalance.com