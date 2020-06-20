xml:space="preserve">
Here are some Harford County parks perfect for strolling or biking

Allana Haynes
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 20, 2020 8:00 AM
Ryan Stem, 12, helps his sister Makenzie, 5, with her fishing line as they try for catfish at Bynum Run Park in Bel Air. They were fishing with their family.
With most of us spending so much time indoors lately, a walk or bike ride in one of the county’s many parks may be just the thing to lift our spirits.

County officials remind you to practice safe distancing while you’re enjoying being out and about.

Here are just a few parks in Harford County to enjoy:

Abingdon Road Park

3330 Abingdon Road, Abingdon
A 3-and-a-half-acre park featuring something for humans and their four- legged friends. It has a dog park and trails for walking and biking.

Will Raines of Fallston, 18, and Brandon Bell, 19, of Bel Air, feed bread to the geese at Bynum Run Park in Bel Air. May 21, 2020
Bynum Run Park

715 Churchville Road, Bel Air

Bynum Run, a tributary to the Bush River, is located between Forest Hill and Abingdon. This 5-acre park there features fishing, a park and ride, pier, pond and trail.

Eden Mill Park

1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville

This 117-acre park has a canoe/kayak launch. Hikers also can choose from nine trails varying in length.The park is open 365 days a year from dawn to dusk.

Ma & Pa Dog Park

703 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air

A fun name for a fun park. Dogs are free to run and socialize with other dogs under their owners’ supervision. Owners must have their dogs licensed in order to utilize the facility.

Otter Point Landing

600 Otter Point Road, Abingdon

This 1-acre park features a boat launch open all year long from dawn to dust. Visitors also can enjoy a view of Otter Point Creek.

Swan Harbor Farm

401 Oakington Road, Havre de Grace

The historic farm features a 531-acre park, views of the Chesapeake Bay, gardens and a fishing pier.

