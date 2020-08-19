Here are 3 ways to keep the kids busy

Explore your roots. Celebrate your heritage. Start by digging through old family photo albums and phoning grandparents and other relatives for details and stories of those who share your genes. Tap online tools, such as ancestry.com and familysearch.com if you want to go digital. The family can create geneological timelines and have contests to see who can trace their ancestry back the furthest. Or have siblings choose to delve into either their paternal or maternal lines. Also, take note of where your forbears lived and plan to visit those sites some day. You may even locate relatives you didn’t know you had.