Here are 3 ways to keep the kids busy

Being inside all day during a pandemic [or a rainy day] can tax the family’s imagination about how to keep busy at home. Here are three indoor activities children and parents can do together to pass the time.
Make a family tree
Explore your roots. Celebrate your heritage. Start by digging through old family photo albums and phoning grandparents and other relatives for details and stories of those who share your genes. Tap online tools, such as ancestry.com and familysearch.com if you want to go digital. The family can create geneological timelines and have contests to see who can trace their ancestry back the furthest. Or have siblings choose to delve into either their paternal or maternal lines. Also, take note of where your forbears lived and plan to visit those sites some day. You may even locate relatives you didn’t know you had.
It’s a good way to hone research skills and interview techniques while examining history in the context of a single household.
Learn a foreign language
For youngsters, especially, it’s a kick to speak a different tongue— like knowing the secret handshake of a cool club. And studies show that kids who master a second language early on exhibit enhanced analytical and listening skills as they get older.
There are online apps and courses to get you started with basic grammar and phrases. Choose the language of a country your family may want to see once the pandemic is over. Study the customs and culture of the people as well. Learning how others speak and see the world is critical in an increasingly fragmented society.
Make a movie
Help your kids script, shoot and edit a film of their choosing; the software abounds online [iMovie, Avidemux, etc.] You can use almost any smartphone.
Weave relatives, friends and even pets into the storylines. Build simple sets in your house. Add sound effects and music, if you like. Whether real-life or animation, it’s a high-energy project that employs tablets, smartphones and laptops while engaging the entire family in creating a work that will last a lifetime.
Consider: At 12, Steven Spielberg filmed his Lionel toy trains crashing into each other. One is never too young to get started directing.