Quick Takes: What’s the last book you’ve read?

It’s a terrific read about these incredibly strong women who are deep sea divers on the island of Jeju [in South Korea] during the 1930s and 1940s. Essentially, they dive for food, without any equipment; their bodies take a terrible beating, but it’s critical to their culture that they do it. It’s an amazing and empowering story [of historical fiction] about the relationships between the women working to support their village and how, in times of crisis, they look for friendships that are sustainable and learn just who steps forward and who disappears. That’s very relatable right now. It deals with the leadership skills the women need to survive, just like we’re looking for leadership. Boy, are we looking for leadership.