Murals, sculptures and other forms of public art in Harford County create a sense of community

The patch of lawn outside the TD Bank at the intersection of Kenmore Avenue and Baltimore Pike is an unusual place for a door. This door is a sculpture crafted by artist James K. Hill from some type of metal. It is flanked by four Golden Rain Trees that by midsummer have spilled their green, lantern-like seed pods all over the soft grass. A metal dove rests on a metal jamb. The door is partly open, beckoning visitors to leave their old world behind and venture someplace new.