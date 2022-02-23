Sports photographer catches waves during height of pandemic

“Some days I can just stand in [a bit] of water; other times I’m 30 feet offshore and neck deep,” he said. “Each wave is different. There are times when one pulls you under and you tumble about like you’re in a washing machine. Then there are days when the waves are so small that people laugh at me, saying, ‘Look at that guy shooting waves as big as my hand.’ But there’s a beauty to that, too, because the clarity of the [calmer] water changes.”