Coming to Havre de Grace this summer: First Call Paranormal & Oddities Museum full of weird amusement

Looking for a fun new activity for the family this summer? You may want to try the First Call Paranormal & Oddities Museum, coming to Havre de Grace.

The museum intertwines geologically relevant fun facts with well-known fair attractions.

Locally-tailored exhibits will allow visitors to learn more about Havre de Grace’s own poisonous resident — Hattie Stone — who purportedly killed five members of her family using strychnine; evidence of Chessie, the Chesapeake Bay sea monster; and the origins of the mysterious Ouija Board, which was patented by a Bel Air native and produced in Baltimore.

Brian Goodman, founding member of First Call Paranormal & Oddities Museum, with the Washington vampiress in a coffin with cloves of garlic. The museum will open this summer. April 22, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Step into the past with the museum’s historic relics, such as a lock of hair from Harford County’s own infamous presidential assassin, John Wilkes Booth, and a letter handwritten by Baltimore’s master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe — who, just days before his death, was found on a train passing through Havre de Grace.

“Not your typical museum,” their slogan reads.

From the one-time Guinness World Record champion for the biggest rubber band ball, to the horrifying Devil Man, who once graced the cover of The Weekly World News, you can expect the unexpected.

If you want a sneak peak, visit 2014 N. Washington St., for a weird and wonky display of what’s to come. In it, you can view artifacts and print ads for acts like the “South Sea” dancing girls and “Korianna” the snake charmer.

Brian Goodman, founding member of First Call Paranormal & Oddities Museum, with a two-headed raccoon. The museum will open this summer. April 22, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

“ Not only will we be offering packages and specials for hosting birthday parties, weddings and other special events in the museum, but we are also specifically designing some of our exhibits to be of interest to visitors of all ages. It will be weirder than you can imagine,” said Brian Goodman, founding member of First Call Paranormal & Oddities Museum.

“We’ve got a stockpile of mermaids and monsters that are getting antsy to make their public debut,” said Goodman.

