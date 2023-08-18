Ladew Topiary Gardens’ Butterfly House leaves visitors aflutter

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sara Borowy the butterfly house coordinator at Ladew Topiary Gardens. The butterfly house will be host to over 20 species of butterflies. Staff and volunteers offer guided tours of the butterfly house and explain the the life cycles of the butterfly. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Right about now, the super generation of Monarch butterflies that hatched earlier this summer at Ladew Topiary Gardens is embarking on a gluttonous nectar binge that would put to shame the notorious banquets of ancient Rome.

Sex? Forgeddaboudit. Ditto for laying the eggs that will hatch into the next generation. Who has the time?

No, right now, the super generation monarchs fluttering around the plants in Ladew’s Butterfly House have one thing on their minds and one thing only — feeding their faces. They’re bulking up in preparation for the annual 3,000-mile trek that will take them from southern Harford County to the oyamel fir tree forests west of Mexico City.

Of course, “bulking up” is a relative term. Even at their most beefy, these critters won’t weigh much more than a paper clip, or roughly one-sixth the weight of a ruby-throated hummingbird, the other winged species famous for migrating to Mexico.

“I like to think of butterflies as the gateway bug,” said Sara Borowy, coordinator of Ladew’s Butterfly House, which opened in 2014.

“Everyone loves how beautiful they are when they’re flying around. But that’s just a portion of their lives. Once people begin to understand that, maybe they won’t get quite so upset when caterpillars chew up their gardens. Maybe people will start to get curious about other insects, like beetles.”

On Sept. 9, Ladew will hold a special family program on butterfly migration that will explore these creatures’ fascinating lives in fuller detail. Visitors can observe entomologists capture butterflies with nets and tag the insects with tiny stickers, which helps scientists track their movements. They will learn about which late-blooming plants will help feed the super generation monarchs on their two-month trek to Latin America.

Monarch butterfly perched on a purple cone flower at the Ladew Topiary Gardens butterfly house. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

And, they’ll get to wave farewell as the Ladew staff releases the butterflies from the mesh confines of the Butterfly House, and they begin their long journey south.

Borowy never gets over the mystery of it all.

Why, she wonders, do most monarchs live for just five weeks while the super generation monarchs born in late summer live for up to eight months? Why does one generation make it all the way south, mate and then die, while it takes two or three generations to return to Maryland in the spring?

“How do they know?” she asks. “How do they know that this is their destination when they’ve never been here before?”

Visitors to the 22-acre topiary garden just north of the Baltimore County line may find themselves pondering that and other questions about the relationship between humans and the natural world, and how that relationship has evolved over the centuries.

The gardens are a result of the singular vision of Harvey Ladew, an early 20th century heir to a leather manufacturing fortune. In 1929, Ladew left his native Long Island, New York, and bought a rundown 250-acre farm in Monkton, according to Emily Emerick, the topiary garden’s executive director. At the time, Harford County was prime fox-hunting territory, a sport for which Ladew had a passion.

Ladew Topiary Gardens Butterfly House will host over 20 species of butterflies. Staff and volunteers offer guided tours of the butterfly house and explain the the life cycles of the butterfly. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

The farmhouse lacked both running water and electricity, while the lands surrounding it were mostly flat — effectively a blank palette for an artist on the verge of finding his calling. Over the next four decades, Ladew transformed his surroundings bit by bit, doing most of the hard work of the landscaping himself.

During a childhood visit to England, he had fallen in love with topiary. Emerick said that topiary, the practice of pruning trees and shrubs into ornamental shapes dates, dates back at least to the time of the Egyptian pharaohs.

Ladew converted a portion of the grounds into 15 garden “rooms,” that include about 100 topiary. He added fountains and statues, a Grecian-style temple and a pond filled with water lilies.

Among other spaces, there’s a Victorian garden, a croquet court, a yellow garden, a rose garden and the Garden of Adam and Eve — in which a statue of Adam slyly hides an apple behind his back even before Eve offers him the forbidden fruit. A visitor favorite is the topiary of a fox being chased by a parcel of hounds, as a horse and rider bound over a shrubbery fence.

“Ladew created the grounds himself with very little help,” Emerick said.

Staff and volunteers offer guided tours of the Butterfly House, which hosts over 20 species of butterflies at Ladew Topiary Gardens. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

“A local mortician helped him dig the great bowl.” she said, referring to the sweeping expanse of land that includes 12 topiary swans surrounding an oval swimming pool, “and he also worked with local amateur gardeners. But, he was mostly self-taught. He looked at what he created as living sculpture.”

In 1925, only half of homes in the U.S. were wired for electricity according to the National Park Service. The sun dictated when people woke and when they slept. Once-thriving communities became ghost towns for lack of rain. Nature could seem capricious and cruel, and human beings were at its mercy.

Topiary appealed to early 20th century gardeners because it seemed to promise that this unruly force could be tamed and controlled with a can-do attitude and a little human ingenuity.

A century later, that perception has shifted dramatically. The debate in 2023 focuses less on bringing nature to heel and more on the havoc that human intervention is wreaking on the environment, and how that negative impact can be reversed.

Both perspectives are represented at Ladew.

Abby Evans, a horticulturist at Ladew Topiary Gardens, trims the horse and rider that are part of the hunt scene at Ladew. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Today, visitors can marvel at human inventiveness by visiting the 15 outdoor topiary rooms. Then, they can immerse themselves in the lessons that nature teaches by walking along the 1.25-mile nature walk that includes a wetland forest and a bird blind. They can sharpen their observational skills at the Butterfly House and get up close and personal with 20 species of native butterflies and moths, taking note of their evolution from eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to adults with iridescent, stained-glass wings.

“We try to give our visitors the full experience of nature,” Emerick said, “from carefully cultivated formal gardens that are about order and structure and geometry to a watershed stream and a quarry and pollinators like butterflies where our guests can observe the cycle of life.”

Years of close observation have taught Borowy to recognize the signs that an individual monarch butterfly is nearing the end of its time on Earth. The vibrant colors fade, the wings begin to look torn and raggedy. Seeing a little body lying still on the ground gives her a pang, but she’s become accustomed to it.

“Insects pass through the cycle from birth to death in a matter of weeks,” she said. “It’s a cycle, a system, and death is part of it.”

After years of working with insects, Borowy said she has begun to internalize lessons about mortality, about the way growth inevitably is followed by decay, and how that in its turn becomes the raw material that fosters new life.

“When you start to see how interconnected everything is, how it all works together, it’s humbling,” she said. “You start to realize what your actual place in the world is.

“Not everything revolves around us.”

A male black swallowtail butterfly lands on a plant at Ladew Topiary Gardens Butterfly House. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

