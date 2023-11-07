Travel for the holidays: Here are 5 wintertime adventures for the entire family in Maryland and beyond

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Get in the holiday spirit with the Christmas light show, NOEL, featuring more than 250,000 lights at Hersheypark. photo courtesy of Hersheypark (photo courtesy of Hersheypark)

During the most wonderful time of the year, winter jaunts are growing in popularity. Families, friends and solo travelers alike, are packing their bags and jingling all the way to merry locales for the holidays.

“Destinations across the Mid-Atlantic have experienced a travel trend over the last 20 years that has seen the industry grow during both the holiday and winter travel seasons,” said Morgan Christopher, board chair of the Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance, which encompasses Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

“December through March are no longer the months when we hunker down and bundle up,” he said. “Travel has become a traditional part of the celebration.”

Think of winter travel as a holiday present waiting to be unwrapped. In Maryland and its nearby neighbors, consider charming small towns, an amusement park stay or even a wintry beach vacation. We’ve made a list of places — and like Santa, checked it twice.

Hersheypark

Hershey, Pennsylvania

In the town where Milton S. Hershey built a chocolate empire, holiday celebrations seem extra sweet.

That may explain why tourists have flocked for decades to Hershey, Pennsylvania for its Hersheypark Christmas Candylane extravaganza.

Envision some 5 million twinkling lights; the chocolate inspired Kisses Fountain and Kissmas Tree; and the NOEL light show, with 250,000 dancing lights synchronized to Christmas music. A flurry of festivities–with such holiday themes such as “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” “Fairy Tales” and a “Victorian Village” kick off on Nov. 10 and runs (on select dates) through Jan. 1, 2024.

“We’re honored that Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has been a holiday tradition for generations of families over the last 40 years,” said Vikki Hultquist, vice president, Hersheypark and Entertainment Operations. “We look forward to continuing to delight guests of all ages with our unique offerings.”

Santa will visit Hersheypark from the North Pole, as will the legendary Rudolph and all of his reindeer pals. And, speaking of sleigh rides, “Oh what fun it is to ride,” at Hersheypark with its thrill-worthy collection of roller coasters, games and attractions.

The merriment continues at Hershey Sweet Lights, a drive-through (separately ticketed) just outside the park. Motor through fields and wooded trails illuminated with nearly 600 animated displays created from millions of LED lights.

Wrap your visit with a bow at Hershey’s Chocolatetown: shop at the flagship store, dine at The Chocolatier restaurant, and take home Hershey’s sweet confections to fill your stocking.

Gaylord National Resort has the ICE! attraction.from November 19 to December 31, 2023. There are 13 scenes from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” carved into ice including Santa & the reindeer. (Doug Scaletta)

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

National Harbor. Prince George’s County, Maryland

The elves at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center really know how to deck the halls. To celebrate Christmas, 2 million lights will twinkle; a gigantic 320-square-foot gingerbread house will be on display; while Santa will be on hand for photos, and Mrs. Claus will host story time for children with cookies and milk.

The marquee attraction is ICE!, a winter wonderland where the temperature is a frosty 9 degrees. Visitors who brave the glacier chill are rewarded with hand-carved ice sculptures, frozen interactive ice slides, and magical tunnels that depict scenes from the television classic, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“Christmas at Gaylord National has become a must-visit holiday celebration that is only an hour’s drive for Baltimoreans,” said Kirk Trutner, director of special events and entertainment at Gaylord National Resort. Travelers to the recently renovated hotel can even book a Christmas Dream Suite, complete with a Christmas tree, holiday accents and treats.

For a jolly time, head to the Christmas Village for ice tubing, a snowball build and blast, a reindeer games scavenger hunt, plus a towering snow mountain slide. For yuletide gliding, the ice skating rink awaits.

‘Tis the season for holiday entertainment, too. “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas,” will feature acrobatic performers, highflying stunts and Broadway-style storytelling. “The Greatest Story Stage Show,” a musical about the birth of Jesus Christ, boasts a multicultural cast, and is described as a celebration of “everlasting faith, hope, and love.”

Speaking of hope, partial ticket proceeds from ICE! will benefit Gaylord’s anti-bullying initiative, Shine Bright & Spread Kindness. In the spirit of Rudolph, the campaign encourages guests to write pledges about being kind and inclusive to others; messages will be publicly displayed during the holiday season.

Muddy Creek Falls spills into the Youghiogheny River in Swallow Falls State Park in Garrett County, Maryland. (Dan Rodricks)

Deep Creek Lake

Garrett County, Maryland

For holiday adventures in the great outdoors, head to Western Maryland’s picturesque Garrett County. Its scenic tableau of mountains, lakes and rivers, and waterfalls, feel like a gift from Mother Nature.

Winter here brings horse-drawn sleigh rides, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling. At Deep Creek Lake, a 3,900-acre human-made marvel, there’s ice fishing and the gigantic 1,800-acre Deep Creek Lake State Park. Its year-round complex offers 20 miles of trails worthy of a holiday hike.

“Swallow Falls State Park is also beautiful in the winter,” said Sarah Duck, vice president of tourism and marketing for the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce. Muddy Creek Falls, the state’s tallest free-falling waterfall, is worth seeing whether “it’s frozen or just surrounded by snow.”

The county will host a flurry of regional holiday celebrations, among them, “A Great Small Town Christmas” in downtown Oakland on Dec. 1-2, with a tree lighting ceremony, music, and a stopover by Old St. Nick.

That same weekend at Spruce Forest Artisan Village in Grantsville, meet artisans in their log-cabin studios as they create: bird carving, basket making, hand-loom weaving, hand-thrown pottery, stained glass art, and hand-forged iron. The village’s historic museums will be open, and there will be fun activities for children during the free event.

For holiday lodging, consider the WISP Resort which offers everything from skiing and snowboarding to a Mountain Coaster with glorious views.

Meet Santa at Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge. Santa visits on the weekends, a red mailbox is in the lobby will deliver messages directly to the North Pole. Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge (Great Wolf Lodge)

Great Wolf Lodge

Cecil County, Maryland

From a “frosty fest” family dance party, to holiday themed yoga, to an indoor water park kept at a balmy 84 degrees, Great Wolf Lodge promises a unique celebration less than an hour’s drive from Baltimore.

From Nov. 24 through Jan. 8, the annual Snowland celebration will allow guests to be immersed in winter wonder, with daily snow showers, visits from Santa, seasonal crafts, plus holiday stories, songs and games. The resort and its Grand Lobby are transformed, complete with twinkling lights, ornaments and garlands, sparkly holiday trees, and cheerful decorations.

During the interactive Snowfall Celebration each evening, there’s ringing of jingle bells, singing of holiday tunes, and dancing. Snowland Selfie Stations will be set up with various props to create photo memories.

“Snowland is the most festive time of year at our lodges, and we’re so excited to bring the holiday spirit to Maryland with our annual celebration,” said Nadine Miracle, general manager of Great Wolf Lodge Maryland.

Historic downtown Berlin shopping district. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Ocean City & Berlin

Worcester County, Maryland

Imagine a Christmas morning sunrise at the beach, the waves lapping against the sandy shore. Then “ho, ho ho” to Ocean City where the summer crowds have set sail, making for a holiday of collecting seashells, strolls along the boardwalk and special events.

The annual Winterfest of Lights show is a walking tour through Northside Park. Make your way through the Candy Cane Woods and stop along the path to see Santa’s Workshop, The Twelve Days of Christmas and a 50-foot Winterfest Christmas tree which “performs” multiple shows hourly.

About seven miles from Ocean City is the charming small town of Berlin, where the Victorian architecture along Main Street, quaint shops (some with seasonal moving window displays) feels akin to stepping into a Hallmark Channel holiday movie.

The Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will take one back in time with tales of Christmas Past. One highlight is the Enchanted Christmas Tea complete sugar plum treats.

During “Ice Ice Berlin” on Nov. 24, ice carvings will line the sidewalks in front of local businesses, and the town Christmas tree lighting takes place at nightfall outside the Atlantic Hotel. Next up, the Berlin Christmas Parade on Dec. 7 is a delightful celebration where the streets are alive with marching bands, dance teams, fire companies and floats while awaiting the arrival of Santa.

