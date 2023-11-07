Five things not to miss at the new children’s STEM museum in Harford County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nishaun Moses, 9, watches balls float in the air in the wind tube at the Discovery Center at Water's Edge, a new kids' STEM and heritage center in Harford County. The grand opening is Nov. 10. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Charlie Nietubicz has coined a word — “edutainment” — describing the mission of the new Discovery Center at Water’s Edge, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics museum opening Nov. 10.

“We don’t want to make this look like a classroom,” said Nietubicz, president of the Belcamp museum. “We want children to enjoy themselves playing without even realizing they’re learning.”

Advertisement

Mission accomplished.

Discovery Center is in its relatively modest first phase, with a $2 million investment in a 5,000-square-foot building including about eight exhibits. The museum’s board plans to raise $4.5 million by 2025, enough to double the facility’s size and total exhibits.

Advertisement

Eventually — after the board raises $35 million — there are plans for a 35,000-square-foot facility that could accommodate 100,000 visitors annually. Nietubicz estimates it will take at least five years to complete this phase.

But there’s plenty to see and do now.

“This place is awesome,” said Melissa Stutzman, 42, of Aberdeen, who recently brought her 6-year-old daughter Maggie to Discovery Center. “I knew it was coming and I’ve been stalking it. It’s going to be a wonderful resource for this area.”

Here are five activities at the new museum. Some are included with the admission price, while others require an additional fee.

Kids get a chance to use sand to create a watershed and see the topography change. The opening of the first phase of Discovery Center at Water's Edge, a new kids' STEM and heritage center in Harford County. The grand opening is Nov. 10. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Why Things Fly: Maggie squealed as she released a cardboard parachute into a giant wind tunnel. The parachute caught the air and sailed over her head. “This is so much fun!” she said. Nearby, other children were attaching balloons to Lego block cars and then “racing” them down a wooden tabletop. Lessons being taught: the fundamentals of aerodynamics and Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which holds that every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

Chesapeake Bay Watershed: Jayla Moses, 6, of Aberdeen, was playing in what appeared to be a giant sandbox, heaping fistfuls of sand into mountains, then cutting them with the side of her hand to form streams. When she held her hands over the sandbox to simulate clouds, purple lights appeared to make it “rain” over the landscape. What Jayla was learning: how different topographies create areas where pools of water collect, and the implications that runoff has for pollution.

Inside a Block of Ice: Young scientists don a virtual headset and gradually explore the interior of a block of ice, beginning with a solid cube and descending to the molecular level. While they’re looking at the hydrogen and oxygen atoms, the COVID-19 virus floats by. Not only are the kids receiving instruction in elementary physics, this visualization drives home just how tiny a virus is, and how easily people can become infected.

Big Blue Blocks: This activity is aimed at building engineering skills in preschoolers, and consists of large, lightweight blue foam blocks. Diagrams demonstrate how to build a bridge, tunnel and race track.

Advertisement

Kiddie Kitchen: On the menu: rudimentary chemistry. A volunteer reads kids a classic children’s book, such as Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” The kids then cook and eat a food mentioned in the book, observing changes in color, texture and taste.

If You Go: Discovery Center at Water’s Edge, 4505 Pulaski Hwy, Belcamp, is open Thursdays-Sundays. Admission costs $5; a $2 discount coupon is available through Dec. 31 on the website. 410-417-7116. discoverycentermd.org