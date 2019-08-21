Julie Ellyn Designs in Bel Air creates space for workshops and local artists

With a following from her popular boutique and television, Julie Ter Borg has achieved success as a jewelry designer on a local and national level.
Now, the 43-year-old Bel Air resident wants to help other artists achieve the same level of success while inspiring a new generation of makers in the process.
In May, Ter Borg, a self-taught jewelry maker, transformed her 2,500-square-foot store to include a 1,200-square-foot space dedicated for workshops and events and another 800 square feet for merchandise made by Marylanders.
“I just wanted to give the public more options,” she says. “I’m always trying to create new opportunities in the area and do things that are innovative. I think that’s what makes the shop special and keeps people coming back.”
Laura Oldham appreciates the opportunity that Ter Borg has created for her.
Oldham, a Lutherville resident, was walking along Main Street in Bel Air a year ago when she discovered Ter Borg’s shop.
She stopped in, struck up a conversation and shortly thereafter was selling her merchandise at the shop.
“It was a lucky day to walk down the street and meet this amazing woman,” she recalls. “She has a real passion and belief to help other artists realize having a physical location to have their work displayed.”
Oldham, a potter who is known for her hand-drawn Zentangle Method designs, considers Ter Borg to be an inspiration.
“I see a real mentor in her in how you engage the community and how you support other artists,” she says.
Since the dedicated events and workspace opened, Ter Borg has hosted a variety of events including a coding workshop and an art show featuring child artists.
Ter Borg knows the importance of cultivating the minds of young artists.
“I started making things as a little girl with my grandmother, who was an amazing crafter and artist. I spent my time with her creating art,” she says. “I’m working hard to create opportunities in Bel Air and increase handmade [merchandise].”
Ter Borg’s children, Emerson, 12, and Abigail, 10, are budding artists. Emerson makes penguin-themed art and Abigail makes bracelets. Both sell their merchandise in her store.
“I’m trying to encourage kids to be creative,” she says.
In addition to the efforts to assist artists in selling their designs, Ter Borg is also continuing to grow her own brand.
“Hopefully coming this fall you’ll see my jewelry on a number of television shows and I’ll host a number of artisan expos,” she says. “I really enjoy bringing new artists into the shop and allowing up-and-coming artists to display their work. I’ll also provide additional workshops in the new space.”
Ter Borg’s jewelry has been featured in shows such as “The Vampire Diaries,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Jane The Virgin” and “Riverdale.” Four of her pieces have been worn by characters on the award-winning drama “This Is Us.”
The television placements have resulted in business.
“I think people are binge watching because all of the sudden there has been a surge in online sales,” she says with a laugh. “I watch some of [the shows]. I can’t watch them all. That would be way too much for me.”
Julie Ellyn Designs
18 S. Main St., Bel Air. 443-686-2570. julieellyndesigns.com