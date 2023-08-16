Endless combinations at build-your-own Huo Guo hot pot restaurant in Bel Air

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Suggested cooking time for all items is provided for diners at Huo Guo Hot Pot & Korean BBQ Restaurant in Bel Air. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

At Huo Guo, Bel Air’s newest hot pot restaurant, customers can try endless combinations of food to build their own hot pot, a Chinese soup-based meal.

Huo Guo, which means “hot pot” in Chinese, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant where you can build and cook your own meal.

Henry Lin, Huo Guo’s owner, launched the eatery in March because he saw a need to fill a void among restaurants in Harford County.

“I say we are the first hot pot in this area,” Lin said.

Tables have individual burners at each seat so customers can control cooking temperatures. Laminated mats are provided to guide people how long to cook various menu items.

To create a hot pot bowl, customers first choose a broth such as a spicy Szechuan, tomato soup or porkbone soup, among others. Then, customers have free rein to pick what to put in their bowls. There are the selection of meats — which include sliced pork, sliced chicken and Szechuan beef. And the seafood — including oysters, lobster tail and squid. There’s also a wide array of vegetables and rice or noodle options, all served buffet style.

Lin said customers new to hot pot can also try more of the traditional Chinese dishes, such as frog leg, pork skin and beef tongue. His personal choices for a hot pot meal include spicy beef, snow crab and lobster.

Chaun Pearson, 11, of White Marsh, eats with family at Huo Guo Hot Pot & Korean BBQ Restaurant in Bel Air. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“It’s easy for some people if they didn’t know [what is] in the hot pot,” Lin said.

Overwhelmed with all the available options? Lin said customers can order from a server, who’s able and equipped to help people preparing their bowls.

Lin said the first thing a customer is asked at Huo Guo is: Have you eaten hot pot before? And do you know how to cook it?

“We want everyone to come here and be happy,” Lin said.

When customers sit down, they are brought a tray of Japanese kimchi and chicken nuggets, along with three sauces made in house: a sweet vinegar soy sauce, a peanut butter sauce and a spicy curry sauce.

Lin said the restaurant hasn’t been too busy but he expects more business to come in the colder months. Lin also hopes to add Korean barbecue to Huo Guo’s menu soon.

Different types of vegetables and mushrooms available at Huo Guo Hot Pot & Korean BBQ Restaurant in Bel Air. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Lin has lived in Harford County for about five years with his wife, who also works at Huo Guo as a server, and their two kids.

He has experience working in various Asian restaurants in the past, including a hot pot kitchen in China recently to learn how an authentic hot pot restaurant is operated.

“In Chinese style, if you are an owner or a boss, you have to do everything,” Lin said. “You must know everything.”

Opening this restaurant on his own has been for his family, Lin said.

“I want to make my life better,” he said.

Huo Guo Hot Pot

5 Bel Air S. Pkwy, Suite 1575, Bel Air. 410-501-3133. huoguobelair.com