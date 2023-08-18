We Cancerve founder Grace Callwood assigns new nonprofit chair and prepares for college

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

More than a decade after surviving cancer and launching a philanthropic organization to aid foster kids, Grace Callwood is preparing for another notable journey — or two.

Callwood, 18, will attend Howard University on a full scholarship after a study abroad trip to Ghana with the Humanities and Social Sciences Scholars Program at the college.

“I chose Howard for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it … really just an illustrious university and so much has started there, but really because of the history of the institution,” said Callwood, who graduated from the Global Studies International Baccalaureate program at Edgewood High School in May.

The Harford County teen has made a bit of history herself. In 2012, she founded the youth-led organization We Cancerve Movement, which provides aid to homeless, sick and foster youth.

Callwood was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma when she was only 7 years old. After her diagnosis, she was inspired to focus on philanthropy after donating clothing to a Harford County family that lost their home in a fire.

She successfully completed chemotherapy in 2014 and was declared cancer-free in 2019.

As of May, Callwood has helped over 26,000 children, received $155,000 in awards and raised over $500,000 in donations, according to the We Cancerve website. Among the nonprofit’s programs are Books and Buddies, which provides books and stuffed animals to children undergoing chemotherapy treatments; Camp Happy, a summer camp for homeless children at Anna’s House in Bel Air; and her passion project, the Threads of Hope Closet, which offers clothing to students in need.

Geannine Darby, director of major gifts and clinician engagement at LifeBridge Health, said Callwood sets an example for youth looking to make an impact.

“I think what Grace is modeling is showing others her age and even younger that you don’t have to be an adult and you don’t have to have a degree to make a difference in the world,” said Darby, who served as the primary liaison for the We Cancerve Pediatric Patients Assistance fund at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, where Callwood was treated.

Graduate Grace Callwood looks toward her fellow graduates on the stage as they prepare to lead the Class of 2023 in turning their tassles during the Edgewood High School graduation ceremony Friday, May, 26, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

As Callwood moves onto college, she is passing the baton at We Cancerve to a new student leader, who will chair the nonprofit’s all-youth board. Zachary Gwiazda, a 14-year-old Bel Air High School student, first became involved with the organization as a volunteer packing lunch bags for the needy.

“It was kids in our community that were hungry and food insecure and I wanted to make sure that they had food,” said Gwiazda in an interview with his school’s newspaper, The Bellarion.

Callwood will continue her involvement as a member of the organization’s board of directors as the chief executive and chief engagement officer.

“We Cancerve is something that will continue to grow and change just as I had,” Callwood said. “I’ve been able to happily name a new chair of the board and a new set of board members that will be able to continue the work and keep up the lively and youthful spirit of my organization.”

Callwood said she looks forward to the internships and connections that living in Washington, D.C, will bring. She hopes to enter politics to bring about the policy changes that inspired her youth such as addressing widespread hunger and homelessness.

Ronald Smith, director and creator of the Humanities and Social Sciences Program at Howard University, said he is excited to see what Callwood brings to the college.

“Grace jumped off the page when we were reviewing her application, she is a remarkable young woman,” Smith said. “Not only was she very strong academically... but it was those personal attributes and the commitments that she made to others to try to improve their lives.”