Get up and groove to the music with Harford County fitness instructor Quincey Williams

Williams, 27, has dedicated his life to fitness. In addition to working as a microbiologist for a pharmaceutical company in Baltimore, the Abingdon resident teaches fitness classes at Deanna’s Workout World in Abingdon and Beyond Dance and Fitness Studio in Aberdeen. He also offers free weekly fitness sessions on the tennis courts at Edgewood High School, which he has done throughout the pandemic. Williams is the first Maryland instructor for GROOV3, a lively, choreographed dance class taught throughout the country.