Get up and groove to the music with Harford County fitness instructor Quincey Williams

Quincey Williams can fondly remember the first time he was introduced to the fitness world.
He was 13 years old and took a Zumba class with his mother. By 16, he was teaching classes on his own.
“It’s the rush of endorphins. You feel really great afterward — especially when you are dancing because that heightens the feeling even more,” he said.
Williams, 27, has dedicated his life to fitness. In addition to working as a microbiologist for a pharmaceutical company in Baltimore, the Abingdon resident teaches fitness classes at Deanna’s Workout World in Abingdon and Beyond Dance and Fitness Studio in Aberdeen. He also offers free weekly fitness sessions on the tennis courts at Edgewood High School, which he has done throughout the pandemic. Williams is the first Maryland instructor for GROOV3, a lively, choreographed dance class taught throughout the country.
“It’s quiet,” he said of living in Harford County. “It’s a very close-knit community. Everyone knows each other and everyone rallies around the community.”
Williams is inspired seeing his client’s reach their fitness goals.
“It’s cool to see people doing choreographed dances,” he said. “That is the proudest moment a dance instructor has — watching them living their best life and killing a dance routine. Also having the support of those in the class cheering and having them feel like they are the star of the show.”
Ultimately, Williams says he wants to open his own dance studio. “There are not that many dance studios [in Harford County]. It will be a welcome open environment for everyone,”he said, adding “It is important to have people from all different walks of life in that community.”
Diverse instructors also bring different approaches to classes and clients, Williams said.
“Some are really good at engaging the crowd. Some are good with movement [instruction]. Some do it all,” he said. “I can do it all.”
Over the years, Williams can point to growth in his teaching style.
“When I was teaching in high school, I was dancing more on stage than teaching people. After college, I started teaching frequently and more consistently. I developed those skills to connect with people and dance as well,” said Williams, who taught Zumba classes while attending Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology.
His advice for those working on increasing their fitness? Do not compare yourself to others.
“Fitness is not a one-size-fits-all thing,” he said. “Everybody’s journey is different. You cannot compare yourself to the next person. You have to look internally when it comes to fitness and wellness.”
Find a class on Facebook: Quincey Williams/dancefitnessq or Instagram @dancefitness_q