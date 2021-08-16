Let blooms from these Harford flower farms add some color to your life

Like its peers, Seven Petal Flower Farm saw an uptick in sales in 2020 as people fought off the pandemic with help from Mother Nature. At farmers markets, Larkin said, “most don’t share why they are buying flowers, and I don’t pry. Some say they are taking them to a parent who’s in assisted living, or a friend who’s having a rough week. Others talk about their own gardens, or ask for tips on how to grow this or that.